Home » Investing » SPY Stock Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg for Canadians Investing in the U.S.

SPY Stock Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg for Canadians Investing in the U.S.

The SPY index is good option for investors looking to earn inflation-beating returns over time. But you can supplement your equity portfolio by holding growth stocks, too.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

The key to building long-term wealth is to focus on diversification. You need to buy qualified investments across asset classes such as equities, bonds, exchange-traded funds, and mutual funds. Equity investors need to further diversify their investments by holding stocks across segments and geographies.

For example, Canadian investors can consider allocating a portion of their portfolio towards U.S. stocks. The United States is the largest economy in the world and home to several multi-billion-dollar companies. A majority of these companies generate revenue from multiple global markets, which also helps to account for geographic diversification.

Investors who don’t have the expertise to invest in individual stocks can opt to invest in exchange-traded funds or ETFs such as Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VSP). This ETF has close to $2.5 billion in assets under management and provides you exposure to the S&P 500 index.

The top holdings of the S&P 500 index include tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Nvidia. In the past six decades, the S&P 500 index has returned 10% annually to investors, allowing them to benefit from inflation-beating gains over time. Moreover, the VSP ETF is hedged to the Canadian dollar, shielding investors from fluctuations in currency rates.

However, Canadians can also derive outsized gains by investing in quality U.S. stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). Let’s see why.

Is CRWD stock a good buy right now?

One of the largest cybersecurity companies globally, CrowdStrike offers enterprises a widening portfolio of products and solutions. Its cloud-based Falcon platform has leveraged AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities, enabling end users to better identify and respond to threats.

With a gross retention rate of 98%, CrowdStrike enjoys recurring sales and a steady stream of cash flows. Further, less than 10% of its customers purchased four or more cloud modules from CrowdStrike. Today, 63% of CRWD customers have purchased five or more subscriptions, which indicates higher customer spending.

CrowdStrike is part of a recession-resistant market, as enterprises will continue to allocate resources to protect themselves from cyber-attacks across economic cycles. The rapid increase in the number of connected devices will also act as a tailwind for CrowdStrike in the upcoming decade.

Unlike several other high-growth companies, CrowdStrike reports consistent profits and is forecast to expand earnings by 40% annually in the next five years. Priced at 55.6 times forward earnings, CRWD stock trades 33% below all-time highs.

What is the target price for Coinbase stock?

Among the largest crypto exchanges globally, Coinbase should be on your watchlist if you are bullish on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Coinbase currently generates a significant portion of its revenue from trading fees and the rest from its subscription services.

Typically, the performance of Coinbase stock is tied to crypto prices as trading volumes surge during bull markets and nosedive when sentiment turns bearish.

While crypto prices are under pressure right now, there are several catalysts for Bitcoin, including the possibility of an upcoming spot ETF and the halving event scheduled in mid-2024.

Down 74% from all-time highs, COIN stock trades at a discount of 12% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, CrowdStrike, Ethereum, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

The Top Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to put some cash to work? Here are two top stocks you can own for less than…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at Riches

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are some of the best to offer up riches on the TSX today. Put them in a TFSA…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

These Growth Stocks Offer a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Get Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Growth stocks are great, and these three have been punished long enough. When a bull market arrives, they're sure to…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Up 14% in 2023, Is Open Text Stock a Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Open Text is among the best-performing TSX stocks in the last two decades. Can OTEX stock continue to deliver outsized…

Read more »

path road success business
Tech Stocks

Where Will Nuvei Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why, despite its poor performance of late, NVEI stock still has the potential to double or even triple in…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Is SHOP Stock a Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock had an impressive pop last week on the back of stellar earnings results.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

OpenText Stock Surges After Earnings Beat, and it’s Only the Beginning

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With Micro Focus now integrated, and artificial intelligence rolled out, what's next for OpenText stock? According to the CFO, much,…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Down 30% Over the Last 6 Months, Is Well Health Stock a Buy Today?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although WELL Health stock continues to sell off, its operations are rapidly expanding, making it one of the top stocks…

Read more »