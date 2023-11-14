Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 14

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 14

Besides corporate earnings, TSX investors will closely monitor the important U.S. consumer inflation report today.

Published
Canadian equities trended upward to start the new week on a positive note with the help of continued strength in commodity prices across the board, as investors awaited the key consumer inflation report from the United States. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 55 points, or 0.3%, on Monday to settle at 19,709, climbing up for the third consecutive session.

Although a selloff in healthcare and real estate shares pressured the TSX benchmark, healthy gains in other market sectors like technology, energy, and financials kept optimism alive.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) rallied by 12.5% yesterday to $12.15 per share, extending its month-to-date gains to over 50%. This buying spree in DND stock came after the Toronto-headquartered software company announced the commencement of the strategic review of its non-core assets with an aim to accelerate its deleveraging plan.

Under this strategic review, Dye & Durham plans to examine “a variety of options intended to generate additional capital,” including “the potential partial or complete sale of non-core assets, such as the company’s financial services business, among others,” to significantly reduce its leverage ratio. Although DND stock has seen a strong recovery so far this month, it’s still down 26% year to date.

Denison Mines, CCL Industries, and Transcontinental were also among the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, as they inched up by at least 4.7% each.

In contrast, shares of Bombardier, Osisko Gold Royalties, IAMGOLD, and Park Lawn dived by at least 4.5% each, making the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

According to the exchange’s daily volume data, Crescent Point Energy, Whitecap Resources, Suncor Energy, Baytex Energy, and Kinross Gold were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

After posting strong gains in the last session, most commodity prices traded on a mixed note early Tuesday morning, pointing to a flat open for the main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will keep a close eye on the latest consumer inflation data from the United States this morning. As the consumer price index plays an important role in setting investors’ expectations for the Fed’s upcoming decision on interest rates, it could give further direction to stocks.

On the corporate events side, many TSX-listed companies, including H&R REIT, Africa Oil, Torex Gold Resources, Premium Brands, K92 Mining, and CAE, are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on November 14.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CCL Industries, Transcontinental, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. 

