Home » Investing » Air Canada Stock: Can it Break Out of its Multi-Year Rut?

Air Canada Stock: Can it Break Out of its Multi-Year Rut?

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock looks like a deep-value pick for investors willing to ride out the turbulence.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been another lacklustre year for shares of top Canadian airline Air Canada (TSX:AC), which is off just shy of 5% year to date. The stock is pretty much back to where it spent a large chunk of 2020 in the mid- to high teens. Undoubtedly, the outlook is a heck of a lot better today than they were during the days of pandemic lockdowns. Regardless, the stock can’t seem to gain any sort of traction. With a Canadian recession potentially around the corner, Air Canada may still have plenty of hurdles to tackle before it can sustain any sort of relief rally.

The company’s latest (third) quarter was really nothing to write home about for investors. Though revenues rose 19.2% to $6.3 billion, higher costs have continued to weigh heavily on profitability. Indeed, it’s painful to be an airline investor these days. From one headwind to another, it seems like Air Canada stock and the peer group may remain grounded for quite some time.

Air Canada shares weighed down by higher costs

The good news is that inflationary pressures (higher labour and fuel prices) won’t be sticking around forever. There is a light at the end of the tunnel as central banks look to put the finishing touches in their battle with higher prices. Though commodity prices are virtually impossible to predict, I think that a robust consumer could help Air Canada gain a bit of traction again, as the firm does its best to make the most of the tough hand it was dealt.

For investors, Air Canada (and almost any other air travel recovery play) has been a frustrating hold. The summer season was pretty good. And for a while, it seemed like Air Canada stock was finally ready to recover meaningful ground. Fast forward to today, and things are starting to look grim again, with the stock down around 30% from its 52-week high.

Although Air Canada’s management team can’t control the price of fuel, it has done quite a remarkable job of adapting to these horrid conditions. Despite this, the airlines will always be highly sensitive to the economy. And until the consumer is really feeling good again, I’m not so sure AC stock will be able to break out of its multi-year funk.

If you’re a patient investor who’s willing to embrace the turbulence for what could be another few years, Air Canada stock may be an intriguing contrarian play while it’s trading in the high teens. For everyone else, though, AC stock seems like dead money, as the firm is hit with headwind after headwind.

Air Canada: What about valuation?

Air Canada stock is quite tough to value. For the many investors who bought in, the name has been quite the value trap. At just 0.3 times price to sales, I view AC as a potential deep-value play. Of course, Air Canada’s cost woes and the weakening macro environment won’t disappear overnight. As such, do be sure you’ve got at least four years to wait for pressures to pass.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Investing

My 3 Favourite TSX Mid-Cap Stocks for November 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high-growth prospects and attractive valuation, these three TSX mid-cap stocks are excellent buys.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Why Loblaw Companies Is a Grocery Dividend Gem Investors Can’t Ignore

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX blue-chip stocks such as Loblaw should be part of your equity portfolio due to its resilient cash flows and…

Read more »

Technology
Investing

Bucking the Trend: How Savvy Canadians Are Capitalizing on Rising Rates

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's a unique ETF that can help you earn a nearly risk-free 5% yield right now.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite no corporate results, TSX stocks may remain volatile, as investors continue to react to recently released important U.S. inflation…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Bank Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income: 2 Money-Making Tips the CRA Tries to Keep Hidden

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Passive income earners can get a boost if investors know these advantages the CRA does not usually openly share.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap and now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

Solopreneurs: Stop Fearing the Future. Prepare for it!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Solopreneurs have had a difficult last few years, but don't give up on your future! Simply prepare for it with…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Bank Stocks

TD Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

TD Bank is up 10% in recent weeks. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »