Home » Investing » Nuvei Stock Is on Fire This Month: Is it a Good Buy Today?

Nuvei Stock Is on Fire This Month: Is it a Good Buy Today?

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock may be down 33%, but it jumped 32% in the last month alone. Is it time to pick it up again or wait for more?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Shares of Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock has been climbing back, and investors may have one word on their minds: “Finally.” Nuvei stock is still down by 33% in the last year. However, in the last month alone, the tech stock has been climbing by a whopping 32%! So, is it time to jump back on this stock on the TSX today?

What happened?

Nuvei stock seems to be rallying back with the market to start with. Tech stocks dropped, and Nuvei stock went through some difficult times over the last year or so. This certainly came from point-of-sale companies like Nuvei stock suffering as sales dropped.

Earnings missed again and again, but then that started to change during the most recent third-quarter results. Nuvei stock announced its total volume increased by 72% to $48.2 billion year over year. Further, e-commerce represented 88% of total volume — a major increase. Revenue also rose by 55% to $304.9 million from $197.1 million.

There were still some issues, however. Nuvei stock reported a net loss of $18.1 million compared to a profit of $13 million the year before. This included a net finance cost of $23.6 million, related to reducing revolving credit, plus foreign currency exchange. Even so, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 36% to $110.7 million. So, what’s coming next?

Shares rise, but for how long?

Shares have certainly made huge moves at 32% in the last month alone after earnings. However, how long can it last? Some might say, it won’t come to an end as we enter a bear market, which companies such as Barclay’s believe will be coming in the new year.

What investors will certainly need to keep their eye on then is Black Friday to Cyber Monday sales. Nuvei stock will certainly see major improvements, so, therefore, there should be some improvements for the fourth quarter as well. So, coming off some positivity, the company could certainly end on a high.

In fact, the company also raised its outlook in the third quarter. Nuvei stock now expects total volume to reach between $57 and $59 million in the last quarter, with the full-year rising to between $198 and $200 million from $193 and $197 million. Growth targets were also strong, with revenue increasing 15-20% annually year over year in the medium term, with adjusted EBITDA at 50% or higher in the long term.

What now?

Shares of Nuvei stock, as mentioned, are still down by 33% in the last year. The company surged in share price when e-commerce was doing well, but investors may still be a bit jumpy. It looks as though there was an e-commerce bubble that burst, with shares climbing but perhaps not hitting those all-time highs.

Even so, companies like Nuvei stock are a necessity in the future of ecommerce. Its payment technology may not see shares surge in the near term back to all-time highs, but there is certainly enough here to believe that should occur eventually — especially as the company outlines long-term adjusted EBITDA growth.

So, if you’re a patient investor, as we continue this turnaround, there is definitely a reason to consider buying Nuvei stock today. However, if you’re risk averse, perhaps stay on the sidelines for now. After all, we’re not in a bull market yet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing in these two top TSX growth stocks can multiply your hard-earned savings faster than you think.

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Tech Stocks

The Top Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TSX today is recovering, so it seems, which means there is perhaps little time to get in on these…

Read more »

work from home
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in November 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two cheap Canadian stocks with high-growth potential are ideal options for beginners.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

WELL Health Stock Jumps on Record Earnings, Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL stock has long been suffering, despite achieving record results, yet now the company may bounce back after superb earnings…

Read more »

Retirement
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider investing in quality growth stocks such as GFL and EQB to benefit from outsized gains in…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Roars

| Adam Othman

Even the tech stocks that usually perform contrarian to the overall market may get a significant boost when the market…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides corporate earnings, TSX investors will closely monitor the important U.S. consumer inflation report today.

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks to Buy as They Bounce Back

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tech stocks aren't just due to rise, they already have. And they're likely to keep rising as we eventually…

Read more »