Home » Investing » Are Airline Stocks a Good Buy in November 2023?

Are Airline Stocks a Good Buy in November 2023?

Airline stocks have been improving, if slightly, in the last while. But after a pandemic struggle and high costs, is it time to get back in yet?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A airplane sits on a runway.

Source: Getty Images

It’s no secret that airline stocks have been some of the largest sufferers over the last few years. Most were exploding to 52-week highs if not all-time highs, in some cases. However, since the pandemic, many are still struggling to even get to half of the share price enjoyed beforehand.

Yet at the same time, bookings have never been higher. So, are airline stocks a good buy in November 2023, especially for those seeking long-term growth, as we continue to see improvements in the industry? Let’s look at two and see what analysts believe today, along with what earnings are telling us.

Air Canada stock

Let’s start with perhaps the more obvious of airline stocks. Air Canada (TSX:AC) hit a share price of $50 before falling dramatically in March 2020. Even with government bailouts and even hitting bookings that are higher than 2019 levels, Air Canada stock still continues to struggle.

This mainly comes as the company certainly has higher bookings, but it hasn’t gotten rid of a few other problems. Part of the problem is that while business flights are better, low-cost carriers are still preventing the company’s growth in the sector. Moreover, bookings aren’t great if they cannot keep up with the demand.

Air Canada stock continues to have issues when it comes to cancelling flights or, indeed, having enough flights available. This comes as the company continues to try and keep up with a profit — something that has only been achieved recently.

That being said, the company continues to surge past earnings estimates. And in the face of strikes, higher costs, inflation, interest rates and more, the company is still managing to put out more flights. This includes more flights to Asia and gaining back its Aeroplan loyalty program. Together, these things should create great growth in the future. Yet with shares still down 3% in the last year and less than half of 2020 levels, it could still be a long climb upwards.

Onex stock

While Onex (TSX:ONEX) isn’t necessarily an airline stock, it does invest in WestJet, another of Canada’s top airlines. The company is a special purpose acquisition company, focusing on large companies such as WestJet stock. And honestly, that’s what makes it such a great investment.

The company doesn’t rely on the airline company alone for success. Instead, it can take the success of its other contracts and use it to help fund what’s necessary for WestJet. The company couldn’t have been purchased at a better time — right before the pandemic. Now, it’s quite a successful company that’s indeed seeing improvements across the board.

When it comes to WestJet, this has meant decreasing costs wherever the company can. This has included layoffs as well as cutting back on routes until there are more improvements. However, there have been signs that the company is already back and ready to fly.

This month alone, WestJet added two new routes to their transatlantic service. While they cut routes from Calgary to London, they did increase Calgary to Edinburgh thanks to demand. Meanwhile, Onex stock has been improving as well. In the most recent quarter, Onex saw value from private equity investments go up 4% year over year, it has made further acquisitions, and it hit $34.2 billion in fee-generating assets under management.

Bottom line

So, while investors cannot say whether airline stocks are back fully, especially as we continue this higher interest and inflationary environment, improvements are underway. Onex stock and Air Canada stock are certainly the ones to watch now. However, if you’re going to choose one over the other, Onex stock has the diversification that could see shares rise even further in the coming months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

Dividend Investors: 2 Oversold Canadian Stocks With Great Yields

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two oversold Canadian dividend stocks long-term investors may want to hone in on in this current uncertain environment.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Earn Big Income in Your TFSA That the CRA Can’t Touch

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can buy and hold quality TSX stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners in a TFSA and earn big…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Is Freehold Royalties Stock a Buy Just for the 7.4% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold (TSX:FRU) stock may have a huge dividend yield, but the better news is, it's not about to blow up…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in November 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of stocks in this market, which boasts lucrative yields. Here are two you should consider this month.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

2 Absurdly Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued or cheap TSX stocks such as Nuvei trade at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Navigating the World of REITs: Dividend Gems in the Canadian Real Estate Sector

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate stocks remain some of the best options for dividend income, but these two are the ones I'd consider…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy CIBC Stock for its 6.5% Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CIBC stock (TSX:CM) saw shares drop as provisions for loan losses soared during the last quarter, but is it now…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 65

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees should supplement CPP payouts by owning a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge.

Read more »