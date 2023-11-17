Home » Investing » Buy 92 Shares in This Stock for $1,699 in Passive Income in 2024

Buy 92 Shares in This Stock for $1,699 in Passive Income in 2024

The market is changing, and that could mean big things for this discretionary stock as we enter the new year.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The new year is almost here. No, really. I know that it feels like November just started, but by next week, November is almost going to be over. And that means it’s time to start preparing for the holidays and from there, the new year. This is why before November is out, it’s a great time to pick up some stocks for 2024.

While the TSX today is already on the path to recovery potentially, there is still a bit of volatility that could come in the new year, however. So, that means preparing with stocks that provide plenty of passive income. So, here’s how to prepare for 2024.

Consider all passive income

When it comes to creating passive income, make sure you’re not just looking at dividend income. That income may seem fixed, but it’s not. Companies can just come along and cut the dividend to fund other things, including losses from the past few years.

That’s why it’s also important to look at the company’s returns. If you want passive income through dividends, you want to make sure it’s secure. That means looking at the company’s share growth. If institutions and investors are interested in the stock and have been long term, that’s a clear sign that the company’s dividend is also strong.

However, there are also passive-income stocks that are trading down but should recover quickly in 2024. Cyclical stocks fall during a downturn but climb back quickly in a bull market. So, consider that when looking for passive income.

Where to look

If you’re looking for stocks that are perhaps more valuable now but set to soar in 2024, then look at discretionary stocks. These are companies that tend to be cyclical — ones that may drop during a downturn but pick right back up during a bull market.

So, with that in mind, there are a few that will likely climb back sooner than others. In fact, there are some that could climb back right in time for the holidays. With consumers having potentially more cash on hand and the market doing better, Canadians should reach for these discretionary stocks right around the holiday season. This could produce a very strong next quarter, resulting in a rise in share price.

Yet above them all, if you’re looking for both dividend income and passive income through returns, I would consider Magna International (TSX:MG). Magna stock recently had a boost, as the company increased its guidance for the next few years. It continues to expand with the growth of electric vehicle use. However, shares are still down about 17% from 52-week highs, providing a great deal.

Watch it grow

If you’re going to create a lot of passive income in the next year or so, now is an excellent time to consider Magna stock. It trades at just 15.38 times earnings, offering a 3.39% dividend yield. That’s far higher than its five-year average of 2.89%. Furthermore, it would take just 61% of its equity at this time to cover all its debts, making it strong financially as well.

So, let’s say you had $7,000 to invest, putting that into your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in the new year with the extra contribution room. Then we see shares return to 52-week highs. Here is what that could look like.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
MG – now$7692$2.55$234.60quarterly$7,000
MG – highs$9292$2.55$234.60quarterly$8,464

In very little time, you could create passive income in both dividends and returns. You would achieve $234.60 in dividend income and $1,464 in returns. That’s a total of $1,698.60 in total passive income! So, don’t wait around. Get in on this deal while it lasts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Prepare for Investing in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

2024 will be here before you know it, so make sure you're prepared with a TFSA, have the funds for…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-gushing Dividend Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Sun Life Financial stock could outperform the TSX again. A recent 8% dividend raise highlights management's enthusiasm.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income With 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Today

| Kay Ng

Here's how you can start exploring high-yield Canadian dividend stocks for favourably-taxed passive income.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Metro Stock or Loblaw Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both Metro stock (TSX:MRU) and Loblaw stock (TSX:L) are posting steady quarters, but which is the better long-term buy for…

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Better Telecom Buy: Telus Stock or BCE?

| Andrew Button

Telus (TSX:T) and BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) are two of Canada's favourite dividend stocks. Which is the better buy?

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE Stock for its 7% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

BCE is down considerably in the past six months. Is the stock now oversold or is more downside on the…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Earn Big Income in Your TFSA That the CRA Can’t Touch

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can buy and hold quality TSX stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners in a TFSA and earn big…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in November 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of stocks in this market, which boasts lucrative yields. Here are two you should consider this month.

Read more »