Home » Investing » Millennial TFSA Investors: 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Millennial TFSA Investors: 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and another millennial-friendly stock may be worth buying for a TFSA fund.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Millennial TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors shouldn’t seek to chase just any stock after the S&P 500 just had its swiftest recovery from a correction in recent memory. But that doesn’t mean being glued to the sidelines, either. Not when there are still great deals to be had across the value-rich TSX Index.

As the Bank of Canada (BoC) looks to weigh its options, with inflation inching closer toward the target level of 2%, I think the Canadian economy may be in for a softish type of landing. Unlike the U.S. economy, however, a “no landing” type of scenario seems to be off the table. In any case, the TSX Index already looks to have a mild recession in mind.

In this piece, we’ll look at two Canadian stocks that still have plenty of runway over the next 10 years and beyond. Though a Canadian recession could make for a choppier ride, I’d not be afraid to be a net buyer for a long-term-focused TFSA retirement fund. At the end of the day, new investors should aim to maximize their time in the market rather than seeking to time the market!

TFSA top pick #1: Shopify

Up first, we have Shopify (TSX:SHOP), Canada’s top tech sensation led by visionary founder Tobias Lütke. The former high-flying growth darling is in the middle of a robust relief rally, thanks in part to a shift in strategy (away from logistics and back to investing in its platform) and a bit of relief on the rate front. As the BoC looks to cut rates, perhaps in the back half of 2024, Shopify stock may, once again, have the wind to its back.

Additionally, I’d look for Shopify to keep pulling the curtain on impressive new product offerings to widen its moat. Recently, the company launched a web version of its popular Shop app. As the company rediscovers itself and looks to expand into new growth areas (think digital payments), I think it’ll be tough to stop SHOP stock from becoming a more than $200 billion company again.

At nearly 13 times price to sales (P/S), SHOP stock may not seem to have any value associated with it. Still, if Lütke and company can keep expanding its growth horizons over the next decade, I’d not be surprised if we wind up looking back on the stock as an absurdly undervalued play. Indeed, the stock probably should have never traded at below $40 per share around a year ago.

Though we can’t go back in time and buy the stock, I think dollar-cost averaging into the stock and doubling down on pullbacks could prove wise to the millennial investors seeking to build a full position in the e-commerce innovator.

TFSA top pick #2: CIBC

The Canadian bank stocks have been staging a comeback of late. And CIBC (TSX:CM) has really heated up alongside the broader basket, with shares up nearly 13% since its October lows. I think the banks were oversold (especially CM stock), and this relief run could have room to extend into year-end and perhaps in the first quarter of 2024.

CIBC’s domestic mortgage exposure may give some the jitters. However, the stock’s already been punished severely, and if a softer landing can be engineered for the economy, I think investors have little to fear with CIBC stock while it trades at 11.1 times trailing price to earnings. The 6.5% dividend yield is also a thing of beauty. If you’re a believer in the big banks, perhaps a spot in a long-term-oriented TFSA is warranted!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying Brookfield Stock Today

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock has taken a beating this year. Nevertheless, I continue buying it. Here's why.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Stocks for Beginners

3 Signs to Watch if You’re Eager for a Bull Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Is a bull market actually here? This is how to see whether a bull market is here to stay and…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Is This High-Yield REIT on Sale?

| Aditya Raghunath

Among the largest REITs in Canada, Dream Industrial offers you a tasty dividend yield and the ability to generate outsized…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy AltaGas Stock for its 4.1% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

AltaGas offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 4.1%. But is this TSX stock a good buy right now?

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Energy Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock, which has a dividend yield of 7.66%, is an example of a prime candidate to consider to boost…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Investing

Passive-Income Hunters: 2 Cheap Bank Stocks I’d Buy Before They Take Off

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and another top bank stock that could be ready to soar into the stratosphere after…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Down 60% in 2 Years, Is Shopify Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock is one of the best-performing TSX stocks this year. Can it keep up the momentum?

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Bank Stocks

This 6.95 Percent Dividend Stock is My Pick for Superior Income in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate a superior income stream this year and in the future? This stock is a must-have for any…

Read more »