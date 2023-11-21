Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Up 62% in November, Will DND Stock Continue to Rally?

Up 62% in November, Will DND Stock Continue to Rally?

Despite its big rally in the last few weeks, DND stock is still down 20% in 2023.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

After consistently sliding for three months, shares of Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) have witnessed a spectacular recovery this month. As of November 20, DND stock was up 62.3% on a month-to-date basis at $13.13 per share against the TSX Composite Index’s 7.3% gains.

Before we discuss whether DND stock can continue to rally, let’s take a closer look at some key factors behind its recent price movement.

DND stock’s spectacular recovery in November

If you don’t know it already, Dye & Durham is a Toronto-based cloud-based software firm with a market cap of $722 million. DND mainly provides practice management solutions to legal and business professionals to improve efficiency and increase productivity. Based on its fiscal year 2023 (ended in June) financial figures, the company makes a large portion of its revenue from Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Besides the ongoing recovery in the Canadian stock market, Dye & Durham’s recently announced efforts to improve balance sheet flexibility and reduce debt could be the primary reasons for driving its share prices up in November. After announcing measures for reducing its convertible debt last month, the company commenced its substantial issuer bid on November 3 to further enhance its balance sheet flexibility by repurchasing up to $95 million of its 3.75% senior unsecured convertible debentures due in 2026.

Along similar lines, on November 11, Dye & Durham told investors that it had started a strategic review of its non-core assets with the help of its financial advisors Goldman Sachs and Canaccord Genuity to accelerate its deleveraging plan and reduce leverage ratio further. The ongoing review process includes considering various options to generate additional funds, including the potential sale of the company’s non-core assets, like its financial services business.

These announcements seemingly cheered investors, triggering a buying spree in DND stock and helping it climb by more than 60% in November.

Will DND stock continue to rally?

In its fiscal year 2022 (ended in June 2022), Dye & Durham’s total revenue jumped 127% YoY (year over year) to $474.8 million. Higher revenue also helped the company post $0.11 per share in adjusted annual earnings, significantly better compared to its adjusted net loss of $0.72 per share in the previous quarter.

However, a worsening macroeconomic environment and weak demand affected its financial growth in the next year. In its fiscal year 2023 (ended in June 2023), Dye & Durham’s revenue slipped by 5% YoY to $451.1 million but still exceeded analysts’ estimates by a narrow margin. During the fiscal year, the company also made some important product investments, which its management claims have accelerated its go-to-market strategy. These product investments are also likely to strengthen Dye & Durham’s annual recurring revenue in the years to come, brightening its long-term growth outlook.

Moreover, the company’s increased focus on debt reduction is likely to make its balance sheet more robust and help it achieve sustainable profitability in the coming years. Given these positive factors, I wouldn’t be surprised if DND stock continues to climb up, despite its recent big rally, as it’s still down 20% on a year-to-date basis.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Down 60% in 2 Years, Is Shopify Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock is one of the best-performing TSX stocks this year. Can it keep up the momentum?

Read more »

edit Women wearing red sweater shopping online and using credit card at home office
Tech Stocks

2 E-Commerce Stocks to Buy This Holiday Season

| Aditya Raghunath

The improving financials and accelerating growth rates of Shopify and Etsy make them enticing investment options right now.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Inflation Chill-Out: Is the Canadian Stock Market Poised for a Big Rally?

| Jitendra Parashar

Easing inflationary pressures could trigger a spectacular rally in Canadian growth stocks.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy in November 2023: Battery Stocks or EV Stocks?

| Andrew Button

EV stocks are hot right now, but could battery stocks like Lithium Americas Corp (TSX:LAC) be like "selling shovels in…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in Canadian tech stocks? Here’s one I’d buy before Shopify!

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying Topicus Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Topicus (TSXV:TOI) stock has climbed 21% in the last year, but went through a dip recently, which is exactly the…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

Black Friday Is Coming, and These Top Stocks Are Still on Sale

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top stocks are just looking for that final push to perhaps soar back to greatness, and Black Friday could…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Tapping Into the Future: The Rise of AI Stocks

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Despite challenges, the enthusiasm for investing in the future through AI stocks is high, as AI presents numerous opportunities for…

Read more »