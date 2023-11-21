Up 62% in November, Will DND Stock Continue to Rally?

Despite its big rally in the last few weeks, DND stock is still down 20% in 2023.

After consistently sliding for three months, shares of Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) have witnessed a spectacular recovery this month. As of November 20, DND stock was up 62.3% on a month-to-date basis at $13.13 per share against the TSX Composite Index’s 7.3% gains.

Before we discuss whether DND stock can continue to rally, let’s take a closer look at some key factors behind its recent price movement.

DND stock’s spectacular recovery in November

If you don’t know it already, Dye & Durham is a Toronto-based cloud-based software firm with a market cap of $722 million. DND mainly provides practice management solutions to legal and business professionals to improve efficiency and increase productivity. Based on its fiscal year 2023 (ended in June) financial figures, the company makes a large portion of its revenue from Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Besides the ongoing recovery in the Canadian stock market, Dye & Durham’s recently announced efforts to improve balance sheet flexibility and reduce debt could be the primary reasons for driving its share prices up in November. After announcing measures for reducing its convertible debt last month, the company commenced its substantial issuer bid on November 3 to further enhance its balance sheet flexibility by repurchasing up to $95 million of its 3.75% senior unsecured convertible debentures due in 2026.

Along similar lines, on November 11, Dye & Durham told investors that it had started a strategic review of its non-core assets with the help of its financial advisors Goldman Sachs and Canaccord Genuity to accelerate its deleveraging plan and reduce leverage ratio further. The ongoing review process includes considering various options to generate additional funds, including the potential sale of the company’s non-core assets, like its financial services business.

These announcements seemingly cheered investors, triggering a buying spree in DND stock and helping it climb by more than 60% in November.

Will DND stock continue to rally?

In its fiscal year 2022 (ended in June 2022), Dye & Durham’s total revenue jumped 127% YoY (year over year) to $474.8 million. Higher revenue also helped the company post $0.11 per share in adjusted annual earnings, significantly better compared to its adjusted net loss of $0.72 per share in the previous quarter.

However, a worsening macroeconomic environment and weak demand affected its financial growth in the next year. In its fiscal year 2023 (ended in June 2023), Dye & Durham’s revenue slipped by 5% YoY to $451.1 million but still exceeded analysts’ estimates by a narrow margin. During the fiscal year, the company also made some important product investments, which its management claims have accelerated its go-to-market strategy. These product investments are also likely to strengthen Dye & Durham’s annual recurring revenue in the years to come, brightening its long-term growth outlook.

Moreover, the company’s increased focus on debt reduction is likely to make its balance sheet more robust and help it achieve sustainable profitability in the coming years. Given these positive factors, I wouldn’t be surprised if DND stock continues to climb up, despite its recent big rally, as it’s still down 20% on a year-to-date basis.