Home » Investing » Why Utility Stocks Could Be Canada’s Safeguard Against Increasing Rates

Why Utility Stocks Could Be Canada’s Safeguard Against Increasing Rates

Utility stocks climbed and fell during the early days of the economic downturn, but now could be the best time to latch onto these stocks once again.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

The data is in. October saw inflation rates fall to just 3.1%, heading incredibly near to the Bank of Canada’s goals. While we’re not out of the woods yet, there is certainly reason to be optimistic. And yet, there is also a reason to consider finally buying those long-term protective stocks once again.

That’s where utility stocks come in. These are actually still quite valuable. Utility stocks climbed during the beginning of the market downturn as the world over headed towards their secure revenue streams. However, with too many seeking them out, there was a drop afterwards.

Yet, this could be exactly why it’s still a great time to consider these utility stocks once more.

Protection against rate increases

Let’s think long term here. Sure, inflation is falling, and interest rates may be down for now. But there could still be a rise in interest rates once again, because nothing is off the table. Furthermore, utility stocks could provide you long-term protection against the next time there’s a rise in interest rates.

That’s because there are a few reasons why utility stocks remain stable even during rising interest rates. The companies tend to have stable cash flows from the use of electricity, water, and gas. Demand is constant, and not about to drop even in the face of higher interest rates.

Furthermore, utility stocks are involved in regulated environments. While this can mean lower growth over a decade compared to growth stocks, it means lower losses during downturns. That’s because government agencies can set the rates to charge customers, producing fair returns. Overall, these are less volatile stocks. Especially for long-term investors.

Utility stocks to consider

Yet, perhaps the major reason that investors seek out utility stocks is because of the dividend. Given their stability as an investment, these utility stocks can produce long-term dividends as well. In fact, the only two Dividend Kings on the TSX today are both utility stocks.

That’s why if you’re going to consider any for long-term stability, look to Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) and Fortis (TSX:FTS). CU stock and Fortis stock both offer long-term stability and growth from their strong revenue production. Further, they each have been growing their dividend for the last 50 consecutive years!

Yet, both CU stock and Fortis stock offer value right now. During the rise and fall of utility stocks, these stocks were both subjected to the drop in share price. Now, shares are down 15% in the last year for CU stock, and up just 5% for Fortis stock. Meanwhile, you can grab hold of a dividend yield at 5.77% for CU stock and 4.19% for Fortis stock. Both are about 1% higher than the five-year average dividend yield as well.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for stability, utility stocks have long been the best option. Yet after the rise and fall from an influx of investors, these stocks offer major value today. You can latch onto stable cash flows and long-term growth that will last you decades. Along with a dividend that will continue to grow year after year, just as it has for the last 50 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Energy Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Energy Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock, which has a dividend yield of 7.66%, is an example of a prime candidate to consider to boost…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Is CVE Stock a Buy in November 2023?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) could be a sneaky way for long-term investors to play the rising commodity price environment.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Future of Dividend Investing: Trends and Predictions for Canada 

| Puja Tayal

Now is a good time to boost your dividend portfolio, as these stocks could recover from their lows in 2024.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Enbridge Stock or TC Energy Stock?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, excellent track record of dividend growth, and high dividend yields, let’s assess which among Enbridge…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 20

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising commodity prices could lift the main TSX index at the open today, as investors await Canada’s consumer inflation numbers.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

2 Top Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Jitendra Parashar

These two dividend-paying Canadian energy stocks are outperforming the broader market in 2023 by a big margin.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Is Freehold Royalties Stock a Buy Just for the 7.4% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold (TSX:FRU) stock may have a huge dividend yield, but the better news is, it's not about to blow up…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Energy Stocks

Canadian Investors: 2 Oversold Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two oversold Canadian stocks trade at a discount but should rebound soon due to solid fundamentals.

Read more »