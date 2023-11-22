Black Friday Blowout: 2 TSX Stocks That Are Heavily Marked Down!

Stocks have been getting hot ahead of the Black Friday season. As shoppers head over to their local retailer to take advantage of the bargains to be had, investors may wish to hold off and consider some of the neglected areas of the market instead. Indeed, stocks may not be as great a deal as they were a month ago. That said, I still think there are pockets of value for Canadian investors who know where to look. In this piece, we’ll check out two intriguing value plays that are looking marked down going into the biggest bargain-hunting season of the year.

At this juncture, it’s hard to look past Canada’s top telecom stocks as they attempt to come back from one of the worst collective plunges in recent memory. Indeed, it’s not easy to be a shareholder in the telecom stocks these days. Not while rates are elevated, with a recession on the way, and the potential disruptive impact of Elon Musk’s Starlink, which provides satellite connectivity from anywhere in the world.

While the telecom stocks may still have a few tough quarters to sled through, as consumers pull back on mobile data plans and all the sort, I think there’s more than just a moderate recession priced into the telecom plays right here. If anything, the telecoms may be priced with the worst in mind. And in this piece, we’ll check out two of the bigger bargains to be had in the space.

So, whether you’re a seeker of passive income, a deep-value investor, or just a contrarian with a long-term horizon, the following two telecom plays, I believe, make for a great Black Friday pick-up for those hungry for a real deal!

Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) doesn’t get as much respect as its higher-yielding peers in Canada’s telecom industry. The stock yields a mere 3.4%. That’s not just small in comparison to its rivals (some of which offer yields over 7%); it’s not too competitive with risk-free assets like Guaranteed Investment Certificates, which offer close to 5.5% per annum.

Rogers isn’t just a yield play, though. It’s more of a “growthy” bet versus rivals, especially after its acquisition of Shaw Communications. As the company looks to continue finding synergies while investing prudently, I think Rogers may be able to have the edge, as it continues to offer impressive bundles to Canadians.

Additionally, Rogers has teamed up with Starlink to bring satellite-to-phone tech to Canadian users. That’s a big deal that puts Rogers on the right side of innovation, in my humble opinion. If you can forego some yield, Rogers is definitely a stock worth consideration this Black Friday season.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is another telecom play that’s been dealt a tough hand over the past year. The stock’s trading at $24 and change, with a nice 6.21% dividend yield. Like Rogers, Telus also has what it takes to grow at a steady rate in a post-recession environment. In the most recent quarter, Telus nearly hit a new record with its mobile phone subscribers.

Despite the turbulent conditions, wireless has continued to be a pretty strong point for the firm. I expect more of the same going into 2024, as Telus continues to beckon Canadians with impressive deals and a strong network that only seems to be getting more capable over time.