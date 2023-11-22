Home » Investing » Deflation: Is it Coming? If So, Here’s 1 Stock to Prepare

Deflation: Is it Coming? If So, Here’s 1 Stock to Prepare

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock stands out as a winner, as inflation begins to fall and deflation headlines pick up!

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

After the latest round of U.S. consumer price index (CPI) numbers, which came in cooler than expected, we’ve heard a bit of chatter about deflation. Indeed, if the U.S. Federal Reserve (the Fed) and Bank of Canada (BoC) overtightened, disinflationary pressures (falling inflation) may very well push inflation below zero at some point down the road. Undoubtedly, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), which could really jolt productivity over the coming years, could act as a deflationary force.

Amid alarmingly high levels of inflation, few folks could even think about deflation. Though rapid-fire rate cuts and price drops may not be in the cards overnight, I think that talks of a slower economy and deflation could be the major theme for 2024. Indeed, the tables could turn rapidly, and if they do, investors should have a game plan in place so they’re ready to do well, regardless of what the economy throws their way.

Deflation, disinflation, inflation: What’s up next?

We’ve been through an inflationary surge. What comes after is a complete mystery. Whether it’s 2% inflation (that’s seen as the healthy target), inflation slightly above 2%, or inflation well below 2% (or even negative), we’ll surely be in for plenty of surprises over the next two to three years. It’s been a wild ride and one that investors should commit to staying on, as the market’s next chapter unfolds.

Indeed, deflation sounds like a good thing after years of watching the costs of living surge through the roof. Falling prices, even if it means a sluggish economy, may even sound better than 2% inflation. That said, deflation isn’t necessarily a good thing. And like inflation, it may prove difficult to break out of a deflationary spiral if we fall into one. Undoubtedly, deflation may be welcomed by some consumers fed up with price increases, but it represents another problem entirely.

As prices fall and demand wanes, employers may have the incentive to continue to reduce their labour forces, which, in turn, could drive prices even lower. Though deflation seems less likely, investors must always be ready to roll with any punches. In this piece, we’ll check out one stock I view as an intriguing way to play disinflation (or deflation).

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is a fast-food firm behind some of my favourite brands. It’s behind Canadian icon Tim Hortons, beloved burger chain Burger King, fried chicken kingpin Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and new addition Firehouse Subs. The company sells some pretty tasty meals for a pretty modest price.

Add value menus and loyalty app savings into the equation, and QSR stands out to be a winner if the economy stalls for a long duration. If money gets tight and deflation ensues, I think QSR will do just fine. If anything, it may do even better as its meals are already a great deal to begin with. In that regard, QSR need not reduce prices to maintain solid demand.

With a nice 3.12% dividend yield, QSR stock looks like a solid way to play the fall of inflation. Just how much inflation falls from here, though, remains to be seen.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Daniel Da Costa

These top energy stocks both offer attractive dividend yields and long-term growth potential, making them two of the best to…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Dividends

| Andrew Button

TSX Energy stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) offer high dividend growth.

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

2 Savvy Value Stocks to Stash in Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and another top dividend stock may be worth buying shares in with your TFSA fund.

Read more »

tech and analysis
Investing

3 Reasons I’m Buying WELL Health Stock Today

| Daniel Da Costa

With WELL Health consistently growing its sales and profitability while continuing to lose value, it's one of the best stocks…

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks You’ll Probably Wish You’d Bought in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian tech stocks you can buy in November 2023 before their recovery gains steam.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

Black Friday Blowout: 2 TSX Stocks That Are Heavily Marked Down!

| Joey Frenette

Consider buying Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) and another Canadian value play on Black Friday if you seek a bargain.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth TSX Stocks for Less Than $30

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their higher growth prospects, I expect these three under-$30 stocks to deliver superior returns over the next three years.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

2 Best Dividend Stocks for Income Seekers

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why high-dividend stocks such as QSR and CNQ remain enticing bets for income-seeking investors in 2023.

Read more »