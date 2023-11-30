Home » Investing » 2 Retail Stocks That Could Enjoy an Upside Correction

2 Retail Stocks That Could Enjoy an Upside Correction

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) are compelling retail stocks that are starting to look intriguing.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks

Image source: Getty Images.

Whenever we have a stock that falls too hard, too fast, an upside correction — the opposite of a correction, which entails a sudden 10% fall in stock prices — may be in order. Indeed, stocks have been quite volatile, and they could remain this way going into 2024.

Volatility isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. The wild ride may make investors a bit uneasy from time to time. But, at the end of the day, it’s wild swings that tend to allow contrarian value investors more opportunity to spot discrepancies between a stock’s price and its intrinsic value.

Further, many of us forget that volatility works both ways. Stocks can stumble sharply, but they can also surge without a moment’s notice! Take the November 2023 stock rally as an example of volatility that nobody on Bay Street will complain about!

The retail scene has been a choppy ride amid shifts in consumer-spending patterns. In the face of uncertainty, many consumers may be more conservative with how they spend their money, opting to prioritize necessities and high-value items on one’s personal budget.

When times are good, discretionary goods and big-ticket durables may be more in demand. However, when you’ve got folks worried about a potential fall into a recession, you should expect the discretionary retailers to sink while defensive retailers (think grocers and discount retailers) get a nice jolt.

In this piece, we’ll look into two robust retailers, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A).

Walmart

Walmart is an American big-box retailer that’s done quite well amid the past few years of high inflation. The company, known to offer great deals for customers, also has a grocery business that can help keep it on stable legs through challenging economic times. Though groceries can help retailers like Walmart navigate tougher environments, the margins tend to be thinner.

More recently, the stock slipped following an unimpressive quarterly earnings report. Indeed, margins may have faced a bit of pressure. And as the health of the consumer improves, it doesn’t seem like Walmart has as much to gain.

A lot of positivity was baked in prior to the quarterly flop. In any case, the stock remains fair-valued now at around 26.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). If you’re looking for an all-weather type of investment, the stock (and the 1.45% yield) may be worth picking up.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire is a more discretionary retailer to play the domestic economy. The stock is cheaper and has more to gain if good times are coming back for the consumer in 2024 or 2025. The stock trades at a dirt-cheap 14.3 times trailing price-to-earnings, which I don’t think makes a lot of sense given the company’s relentless investment in e-commerce and loyalty over the years. Partnerships to bring U.S. brands to Canada are also a major plus for the iconic retailer.

Like many other physical retailers, Canadian Tire could leverage its tech-savvy to jolt sales over the long run. As the company trims costs and goes into savings and efficiency mode, the firm may be setting itself up for a nice quarter at some point down the road.

Certainly, a stronger economic landscape for the new year would help. Regardless, there’s not much expectation priced in. And whenever you have low expectations, you may very well be able to get a positive surprise.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends? Royal Bank Stock or Enbridge Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks have a long history of dividend increases, but one looks far safer than the other on…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Energy Stocks

This Lithium Stock Could Be a Genius Way to Invest in EVs

| Chris MacDonald

For investors seeking a top lithium stock to buy and hold in this current market, here's why Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC)…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Stocks for Beginners

Buy the Dip: 2 Stocks to Buy Today for a Big Profit in 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian stocks you can invest in today and hold at least for the next…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

Got $1,000? 2 Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Pass Up Today

| Joey Frenette

It may make sense to pick up Nutrien (TSX:NTR) and another stock with an extra $1,000.

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Time to Invest in Gold? 2 Shining Miners to Watch in 2024

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another TSX gold miner that could rise sharply into the new year and beyond!

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Investing

2 Outperforming Canadian Stocks Fit for All Seasons

| Joey Frenette

I'd be fine with holding Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) and another top Canadian stock forever.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Below $20

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why undervalued TSX stocks such as Slate Grocery and Air Canada can help you derive outsized gains over time.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

The Maximum CPP Payout Probably Won’t Be Enough for You: Here’s How to Supplement it With Your Own Pension Fund

| Puja Tayal

If you are solely dependent on CPP for retirement, it is time rethink that. Consider building your pension fund before…

Read more »