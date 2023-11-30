Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 30

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 30

The main TSX index remains on track to end November on a strong bullish note, as it has already risen 6.6% month to date.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian equities market remained bullish on Wednesday after the release of stronger-than-expected U.S. quarterly GDP (gross domestic product) growth numbers confirmed that the recent aggressive monetary policy tightening hasn’t so far severely affected economic growth. Even as the third-quarter GDP data also worried some investors about more interest rate hikes, the S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 79 points, or 0.4%, yesterday to settle at 20,116, recovering from its lowest levels in over a week.

Although utility and technology stocks witnessed weakness, robust gains in other key market sectors like healthcare, financials, and industrials drove the main TSX index upward.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Osisko Mining, Filo, Wesdome Gold Mines, and Brookfield Asset Management were the top-performing TSX stocks in the last session, climbing by more than 4% each.

In contrast, First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) dived by over 10% to $11.36 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in FM stock came after its chief financial officer Ryan MacWilliam said during the Scotiabank conference that “it is too early and challenging to bring a new partner into its flagship Panama copper project,” Reuters reported.

This news came a few days after First Quantum told investors announced a further reduction in operations at its Cobre Panama mine due to a lack of supplies caused by “an illegal blockade of small boats at the Punta Rincón port.” These news updates related to its Panama operations are the primary reason why FM stock has lost 29.3% of its value in November so far, despite a broader market recovery.

Shares of Energy Fuels, Endeavour Silver, and CAE were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange yesterday, as they slipped by at least 5% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Great-West Lifeco, First Quantum Minerals, and Manulife Financial were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After consistently rallying for several days, metals prices across the board were weak early Thursday morning. At the same time, crude oil and natural gas prices were trading positively. Given these mixed signals from the commodity market, I expect the resource-heavy TSX index to remain nearly flat at the open today.

Besides the domestic GDP growth numbers for the third quarter, Canadian investors may also want to closely monitor the important personal consumption expenditure and pending home sales data from the United States this morning.

On the corporate events side, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, BRP, and Royal Bank of Canada will announce their latest quarterly results on November 30.

Overall, the TSX Composite benchmark remains on track to end the month on a strong note, as it has already risen 6.6% in November so far.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brp, and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Time to Invest in Gold? 2 Shining Miners to Watch in 2024

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another TSX gold miner that could rise sharply into the new year and beyond!

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Metals and Mining Stocks

Cameco Stock Is up 92% This Year: Is it Still a Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock could have more room to run, as nuclear power experiences a massive comeback.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Are Gold Stocks the Answer to Canada’s Growing Interest Rate Dilemma?

| Puja Tayal

Gold price surged to its six-month high as market expects growing interest rate to ease from next year. How can…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 29

| Jitendra Parashar

Mix commodity prices could keep the main TSX index flat at the open today, as investors watch the quarterly U.S.…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Energy Stocks

Rising From the Ashes: Canadian Stocks Bouncing Back Stronger

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks have surged back after crashing and burning, and it doesn't look like they'll be slowing down…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem’s speech and more U.S. economic data could give further direction to TSX stocks…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 21

| Jitendra Parashar

The important domestic consumer inflation data and the Fed’s meeting minutes could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 17

| Jitendra Parashar

With its 2% week-to-date gains, the main TSX index remains on track to end the week in green territory.

Read more »