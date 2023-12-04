Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 4 AI Stocks Transforming the Future

4 AI Stocks Transforming the Future

Four TSX stocks are the top prospects if you expect to ride and make money on the anticipated AI boom in 2024.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) is present, if not pervasive, everywhere, such that people expect AI stocks to boom further next year. Investors can make money from Open Text (TSX:OTEX), CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A), Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG), or Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) as they transform the future.

Next-gen AI innovation

Rapidly rising interest rates have stifled many growth-oriented companies, although some have executed and performed better than others. Open Text delivered record results despite a volatile world. The $14.9 billion company helps organizations manage large data platforms.  

In Q1 fiscal 2024, total revenues and annual recurring revenues (ARR) increased 67.3% and 59.1% to US$1.4 billion and US$1.1 billion, respectively, versus Q1 fiscal 2023. Notably, Open Text’s net income reached US$80.9 million compared to the US$116.9 million net loss a year ago.

Its CEO and CTO, Mark J. Barrenechea, said the strong Q1 results are a foundation for a strong fiscal 2024. He adds that OpenText Aviator would be at the forefront of the next generation of AI innovation. At $54.94 per share, current investors enjoy a +40.24% year-to-date gain on top of the 2.47% dividend.

Strong partner base and expanding clientele

CGI is a winning investment in 2023, like Open Text. The $32.3 billion company provides information technology and business process services and is one of the top federal contractors in the United States. If you invest today, the share price is $138.96 (+19.06% year-to-date).

The Canadian firm partners with clients globally and delivers advanced cybersecurity services to secure their businesses for the future. Besides joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, the company secured a five-year contract from the U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM). CGI has a bright business outlook due to a strong partner base and expanding clientele.

Thriving business

Descartes thrives with its focus on logistics-intensive businesses in commerce. The $9.5 billion company takes pride in its Logistics Technology platform, including the e-commerce warehouse management system (WMS). At $111.14 per share, the AI stock is up 17.8 % year to date.

In the first half of fiscal 2024, revenue and net income rose 17% and 25% year over year to $280 million and $57.5 million, respectively. According to Descartes CEO Edward J. Ryan, the Global Logistics Network (GLN) is valuable to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers in meeting logistics and supply chain operations challenges.

Ryan adds investing in GLN’s technologies will power logistics and supply chains into the future.

Supply chain excellence

Kinaxis is a dark horse with solid growth potential. The $4.4 billion company provides supply chain management solutions. Because of the strong Software-as-a-Solution (Saas) revenue growth in Q3 2023, profit jumped 354% to US$7.4 million versus Q3 2022. Total revenue grew 21% year over year to US$108 million.

Its President and CEO, John Sicard, said Kinaxis is transforming supply chains from cost to profit centers. The focus is to grow revenue, cash flow, and return on investment for small, medium and large enterprises. Market analysts’ 12-month average price target is $216.39, a 39.9% potential rise from $154.65.

Real AI companies

Nearly everyone, especially companies wishing to attract investors, are riding on the AI wave. Some even claim to have life-altering technology. However, the four companies in focus boast legitimate AI applications and capabilities. You can invest in one or all, but not the pretenders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI, Descartes Systems Group, Kinaxis, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Earn as Much as 110% in 2024 (While Keeping the CRA Away)

| Aditya Raghunath

Holding quality tech stocks such as Nuvei and CrowdStrike in a TFSA is a great strategy to build long-term wealth.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Up 37 Percent in 2023: Is OpenText Stock a Buy Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

OpenText’s latest spin-off deal uniquely makes the Canadian tech giant an astute, yet unintentional stock trader.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three cheap TSX stocks are some of the best buys on the TSX, and yet their share price is…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Cheap Canadian Stocks for Retirees

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks are super cheap for retirees looking for a great buy that will last the test of…

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Better Buy (2024 Edition): Shopify or Nvidia Stock?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) isn't the only red-hot tech stock in town that could add to recent gains.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Thrive

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high growth prospects and cheaper valuation, these three growth stocks would be an excellent buy as the market…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Saw Major Black Friday Boosts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks saw a pretty amazing Black Friday, a sign that both are probably going to be a great buy…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for December 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy in December 2023.

Read more »