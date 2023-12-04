Home » Investing » Up 37 Percent in 2023: Is OpenText Stock a Buy Now?

Up 37 Percent in 2023: Is OpenText Stock a Buy Now?

OpenText’s latest spin-off deal uniquely makes the Canadian tech giant an astute, yet unintentional stock trader.

Latest posts by Brian Paradza, CFA (see all)
Information management giant OpenText (TSX:OTEX) stock rebounded strongly in November, and the tech stock has rallied by 37% so far this year. A US$5.8 billion acquisition that closed in January and management’s continuous modernization efforts paid off for OTEX investors. Interestingly, a divestiture announced in late November accelerates OpenText’s achievement of key investor-friendly objectives.

The $14.8 billion company’s rebranding from an old slow-growth technology vendor to a potentially vibrant, artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced, and cloud computing savvy information management firm lifted OTEX stock in 2023. Management is busy integrating a recently acquired Micro Focus into the fold. And suddenly, the company is selling off a recently acquired business segment before full integration.

That’s still good.

OpenText spins off a cash cow for profit months after acquisition

The biggest and latest highlight on OpenText stock in December 2023 is the company’s recently announced disposal of a recently acquired business. The company announced on November 28 the sale of its Application Modernization and Connectivity (AMC) business to a privately held Rocket Software for US$2.3 billion (CA$3.1 billion).

The AMC business was previously a part of Micro Focus — a business OpenText acquired in January 2023 for US$5.8 billion — a 99% premium to the target’s most recent closing price before the deal was announced in August 2022.

OpenText acquired Micro Focus for 2.3 times its trailing 12-month (TTM) revenue and 6.7 times its TTM adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) in January 2023. Less than a year later, the company is selling a profitable part of Micro Focus’s business at 4.6 times its revenue — twice the price multiple paid 11 months ago.

OpenText has grown through accretive acquisitions, it has closed more than 80 of them. However, the latest spin-off deal is unique. It makes Open Text an astute, value-oriented, and profitable stock trader. Interestingly, OpenText’s chief executive officer clarified that selling the AMC business wasn’t the original plan. The buyer solicited the transaction.

It’s still possible that OpenText devised a plan to buy a slowly growing Micro Focus for its potentially higher value as a restructured asset and as a split company. Given the benefit of hindsight, I could say that the value paid for Micro Focus was potentially lower than the sum of its parts, and OpenText pounced on a profitable opportunity.

Is OpenText stock still a buy?

OpenText’s sale of AMC business disposes of a profitable but no-growth, main-frame-focused, off-cloud business that serves legacy customers, most of whom run an old (1950s) COBOL programming language that could potentially face a natural death over the next decade or two. The company’s focus on AI and cloud-first growth opportunities is clearer, and the upcoming disposal accelerates its debt-reduction plans.

The deal reduces OpenText’s floating-rate debt, reduces leverage and enhances its balance sheet strength. It empowers the company to make new accretive acquisitions or repurchase its stock.

The company is a slow, steady, and profitable AI growth stock that could progressively reward long-term-oriented investors. OpenText sees a 15% growth in enterprise bookings over the next three years. Its remaining business may continue to grow as more organizations up-lift to the cloud and embrace AI-enhanced data analytics and information security.

Most noteworthy, OpenText consistently generates positive free cash flow — the currency it uses to make strategic acquisitions that expand its total addressable market. The tech stock trades at a reasonable price of 12.7 times its next 12-month free cash flow, which compares favourably against a competitor’s average multiple of 30.2 in the software industry.

As a complimentary “gift,” investors in OpenText stock receive a US$0.25 per share quarterly dividend that yields 2.5% annually. The dividend is seemingly safe, as the Dividend Aristocrat targets paying out under 30% of free cash flow and has raised the dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 31% since 2013.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

