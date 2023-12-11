Home » Investing » 2 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

2 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

Here are two of the best industrial stocks you can buy on the TSX today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Construction work on a site

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in industrial stocks can be a great way for long-term Canadian investors to multiply their hard-earned savings. Most industrial companies listed on the TSX play a key role in sectors like manufacturing and construction, which act as the Canadian economy’s backbone.

Well-established Canadian industrial companies offer steady growth, making them ideal for conservative long-term investors. In addition, including industrial stocks in your portfolio can help you reduce your risk profile by diversifying your stock portfolio, which can ultimately help you navigate periods of economic uncertainty. In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best industrial stocks you can buy on the TSX today.

SNC-Lavalin stock

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX:ATRL) is a Montréal-headquartered industrial company with a market cap of $7.2 billion, as its stock trades at $41.24 per share after rallying nearly 73% in 2023 so far. This company primarily focuses on providing integrated professional and project management services to clients.

Despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges, SNC-Lavalin’s financial growth remains strong, which could be the main reason why its share prices have outperformed the main TSX index by a huge margin year to date.

In the third quarter of 2023, the company’s services segment revenue touched a quarterly record high of $2 billion, reflecting a solid 24.4% YoY (year-over-year) jump with the help of strong demand for its engineering services. With this, SNC-Lavalin’s total revenue in the first three quarters of the year has gone up by 13.2% from a year ago to $6.3 billion. More importantly, its adjusted earnings during these nine months have surged by 33.7% YoY to $1.11 per share.

At the end of the September 2023 quarter, SNC-Lavalin Group’s engineering services backlog was at a record high of $5.1 billion. Similarly, its nuclear segment backlog rose 22.6% YoY in the third quarter to $1.7 billion. Given these strong backlog figures, you can expect the Canadian industrial giant’s strong financial growth trends to remain intact in the coming years, which should help its share prices rally.

Stantec stock

If you’re looking for fundamentally strong industrial stocks on the TSX today, Stantec (TSX:STN) could also be a great option to consider. This Edmonton-headquartered industrial firm currently has a market cap of $12 billion as its stock trades at $105.03 per share after advancing by 62% on a year-to-date basis. Stantec mainly focuses on providing a variety of engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services to businesses globally.

One of the main factors that make Stantec a trustworthy industrial stock to consider on the TSX today is its geographically well-diversified business model. Besides its home market, the company also generates a large portion of its revenue from the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East.

In the first three quarters of 2023, Stantec’s sales have gone up by 14.9% YoY to $3.8 billion with the help of strong demand and effective workforce management strategies. Also, high utilization helped it post a strong 24.3% YoY positive growth in its adjusted earnings during these three quarters combined to $2.86 per share.

Similar to SNC, Stantec’s backlog also currently remains near record-high levels, which is likely to help the company continue delivering strong financial growth in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

I Was Wrong About Shopify Stock

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock has a very steep valuation, but it has high growth to make up for it.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These TSX industry leaders now offer high dividend yields.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Investing

Best of the Best: 3 BMO “Best Ideas” Stocks to Buy in December 2023

| Joey Frenette

Air Canada (TSX:AC) and two other BMO "best ideas" picks are my favourites for 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Navigating Rising Interest Rates: Top Canadian Stocks to Watch

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian stocks every investor should be watching, as a way to play this rising interest rate…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: How to Protect Your Investments in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to protect your investments in 2024 (and you should be) these are the steps to take, along…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Shopify Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want a dividend giant to buy? Here’s a stellar option with a juicy yield over 7% that investors…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

$100,000 in Savings, and These 2 TSX Stocks Could Help You Retire in 10 Years

| Adam Othman

If you’re considering putting your retirement savings to work and growing your nest egg, this guide can help you use…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in December 2023

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor stock is one of the best oil stocks to buy today, as it's generating strong returns and remains undervalued.

Read more »