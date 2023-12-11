Home » Investing » 3 Fast-Food Stocks to Stash in a TFSA While They’re On Sale

3 Fast-Food Stocks to Stash in a TFSA While They’re On Sale

A&W Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) and two other fast-food stocks that offer bountiful yields amid recent turbulence.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
food restaurants

Image source: Getty Images

Fast-food stocks are a great place to invest in the face of profound uncertainties. Sure, markets are off to a fantastic finish to the year, with stocks steadily climbing towards their highs of the year. Though the TSX Index hasn’t been as hot as the Nasdaq 100 or S&P 500 exchanges, I do think that the value crowd can appreciate the Canadian index for what it’s worth.

With a fairly weak loonie at around (US$0.735), it can pay dividends to stick with the Canadian fast-food plays. That said, I also wouldn’t be afraid to nibble at some of the U.S.-traded ones if you’re looking for broader exposure to the space.

At the end of the day, the defensive corners of fast food make for terrific all-weather investments. And in this piece, we’ll have a closer look at a trio that may be worth a spot in your TFSA or RRSP going into the new year, which may or may not see a mild recession.

Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is one of the fast-food firms that may be worth venturing south of the border for, even if the exchange rate isn’t in an ideal spot. The company is behind such brands as Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. Indeed, three very powerful and recognizable brands in just one stock.

Of late, shares have been quite cool, recently dipping, probably thanks to the rise of weight-loss drugs. In any case, I view the recent 10% correction in shares as an opportunity to grab three defensive cash cows at a nice discount. The stock trades at 23.6 times trailing price-to-earnings, with a 1.95% dividend yield.

A&W Royalties Income Fund

Speaking of great brands, A&W Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) is behind one of the most robust burger chains in the country. The income fund sports a 6.1% distribution yield, which is more than worth grabbing after the recent multi-year slump in shares.

Sitting off 26% from their 2022 peak levels, I view the income fund as one of the most intriguing in the royalty scene right now. As a cash cow behind the iconic burger family, I’d look to nibble into further weakness over the coming year.

If you’re a fan of passive income, I think it’s hard to look past the name at these depths. It has been a challenging year, but things could change at a dime for the legendary brand.

MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) is perhaps the spiciest food stock in this piece. It’s behind many quick-serve restaurants that are too numerous to name. Of course, the firm has exposure to the mall food court. And if the consumer feels pressure, mall traffic could take a hit. In any case, food court restaurants are dirt-cheap and may be a compelling place for window shoppers or bargain hunters, making MTY more defensive than it may receive credit for.

At 13.5 times trailing price-to-earnings, the stock looks like a dirt-cheap value stock that could rapidly rise once the economy heats up again.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MTY Food Group. The Motley Fool recommends A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Lightspeed Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock have both have a strong history of growth, but which has a strong…

Read more »

Pills spilling out of a prescription pot
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two TSX stocks if you want exposure to the pharmaceutical industry’s performance on the Canadian stock…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why quality dividend stocks, such as Hammond Power, should be on your shopping list in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Achieving $1 million in a TFSA is doable if you have a long investment horizon, can maximize the yearly limits,…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in December 2023

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks still look oversold heading into 2024.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

From Growth to Income: The Shift in Canadian Dividend Investing Trends

| Andrew Button

Growth stocks like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) can make great additions to your portfolio. But are dividend stocks better?

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing

3 Mid-Cap TSX Stocks You Can Hold for Decades

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects, these three mid-cap stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Energy Stocks

3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Payers With Solid Growth Prospects in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three stocks flying under the radar while paying attractive dividends have solid growth potential in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »