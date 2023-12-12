Home » Investing » Why Canadian Investors Are Flocking to Global ETFs

Why Canadian Investors Are Flocking to Global ETFs

These two ETFs are my favourite picks when it comes to global diversification.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®







Remember: proper diversification can be achieved across different sectors, market capitalization sizes, and, importantly, geographies.

In particular, geographic diversification is crucial because investing only in one country’s market can be risky, as seen in the U.S. from 1999 to 2009, where investors experienced a decade of stagnation.

To avoid such scenarios and spread investment risks, global exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are becoming a popular choice among Canadian investors. They offer an efficient and cost-effective way to diversify investments across various international markets.

Here are my two personal picks for ETFs that offer quick and affordable global diversification.

The MSCI World Index

I personally like iShares MSCI World Index ETF (TSX:XWD). This ETF holds three other iShares ETFs that cover the U.S., European/Asian, and Canadian markets at around 70%, 27%, and 3% respectively, which is in line with each region’s market-cap weights.

I’m a fan of XWD because it excludes emerging markets like India, China, and Brazil, which I find too volatile and unpredictable for my risk tolerance. The small allocation to Canada at 3% is also in line with my personal belief about efficient markets — I see no reason to overweight our domestic market.

Since its inception in June 2009, the ETF has performed quite well, recording an annualized 11.39% total return (i.e., with dividends reinvested) as of November 30, 2023.

However, this ETF isn’t the best option out there, mainly because it charges a 0.48% expense ratio. While not too high, it is above comparable alternatives. For a cheaper alternative, read on for my next pick.

The MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index

A much cheaper alternative would be iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:XAW), which charges a 0.22% expense ratio. As its name suggests, this ETF holds the entire world’s stock market minus Canadian equities.

Right now, the ETF is split around 62% U.S. stocks, 27% developed market stocks, and 11% emerging market stocks. For Canadian investors, the lack of domestic equities means you can pick which exact Canadian stocks you like to complement XAW (and The Fool has some excellent ideas below).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

