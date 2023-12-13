Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Why Shopify Stock Has Popped 110% in 2023 So Far

Why Shopify Stock Has Popped 110% in 2023 So Far

Despite rallying by 110% in 2023 so far, SHOP stock is down about 54% from its all-time high.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shopping and e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

After sliding by 27% in the previous two months, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock staged a sharp recovery in November 2023. With this, SHOP stock has rallied by nearly 35% in the last two months to currently trade at $98.54 per share with a market cap of $126.6 billion, extending its year-to-date gains to about 110%. By comparison, the TSX Composite Index has risen 3.8% in the last two months, taking its year-to-date gains to 4.4%.

Before discussing whether Shopify stock can maintain this positive momentum in the coming quarters, let’s take a closer look at the key factors that could be responsible for its recent rally.

Why Shopify stock has rallied

After delivering outstanding 661% positive returns in 2019 and 2020 combined, Shopify stock started facing high volatility in 2021 as gradually subsiding global pandemic-driven demand for its e-commerce platform services worried investors. In 2022, central banks in the United States and Canada started rapidly raising interest rates to fight inflationary pressures, triggering a massive selloff in high-growth tech stocks. SHOP stock, which was already facing weakness in its YoY (year-over-year) financial growth trends that year, led this selloff. As a result, Shopify stock ended 2022 by losing 73% of its value at $47.01 per share.

Although macroeconomic challenges continued to keep tech investors on edge in 2023, Shopify’s ability to maintain strong top-line growth even in a difficult economic environment seemingly impressed investors, leading to a healthy recovery in its share prices. To give you a little idea about that, the Ottawa-headquartered e-commerce giant’s total revenue in 2022 jumped 21.4% YoY to US$5.6 billion, even as most other tech firms faced difficulties due to slowing global economic growth.

Shopify’s sales growth has strengthened further in 2023 so far, giving investors another reason to cheer. In the first three quarters of 2023, the company’s total revenue has gone up by 27.2% YoY to US$4.9 billion. Moreover, it has delivered adjusted earnings of US$0.39 per share in these three quarters of 2023 against an adjusted net loss of US$0.03 per share during the same period of the previous year.

Rising hopes that the central banks in the United States and Canada will soon pause interest rate hikes could be another supporting factor for Shopify’s stock price rally, especially in the last two months.

Shopify’s growth story isn’t over yet

Despite rallying by around 110% in 2023 so far, we shouldn’t forget that SHOP stock is off 43% from its 2021’s closing level and around 54% down from its all-time highs.

In the third quarter of 2023, Shopify’s gross merchandise volume jumped 22% YoY to US$56.2 billion, while its monthly recurring revenue saw a strong 32% increase from a year ago to US$141 million with the help of positive growth across its subscription plans. As Shopify continues to focus on making its e-commerce platform more user-friendly by taking advantage of new technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, its long-term fundamental growth outlook remains strong. This growth potential could help SHOP stock maintain its strong upward momentum in the coming quarters, as the economic environment also gradually improves.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Roars

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) stock has been making a lot of announcements in the last year, but this company has a strong…

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Tech Stocks

Canadian AI Sector: A Goldmine or a Minefield? What Investors Need to Know

| Andrew Button

Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) is earning a goldmine worth of profits. But there's a minefield in the AI space as well.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

2 Powerful Stocks to Help Your TFSA Grow by Leaps and Bounds

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and another great stock would be perfect plays for TFSA investors looking to build wealth over the long…

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Up 102% in 2023, Will Shopify Stock Continue to Surge?

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as Shopify trade at a premium right now but remain top investments for long-term investors.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

I Was Wrong About Shopify Stock

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock has a very steep valuation, but it has high growth to make up for it.

Read more »

Smiling diverse couple holding Christmas presents while walking through a winter forest
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big Month in December 2023

| Puja Tayal

Momentum is building up in TSX stocks this December as holiday season consumer spending improves. Three stocks are poised for…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Lightspeed Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock have both have a strong history of growth, but which has a strong…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

From Growth to Income: The Shift in Canadian Dividend Investing Trends

| Andrew Button

Growth stocks like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) can make great additions to your portfolio. But are dividend stocks better?

Read more »