Home » Investing » Enhance Returns and Reduce Volatility: Diversifying Beyond the TSX and SPY Stock

Enhance Returns and Reduce Volatility: Diversifying Beyond the TSX and SPY Stock

Are you interested in holding a diversified portfolio while enhancing returns? Here are three top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person slides down a stair handrail

Image source: Getty Images

As a new investor, holding a diversified portfolio is one of the most important concepts to understand. One of the easiest ways to diversify is by investing in exchange-traded funds that follow an index. The two most popular indices are possibly TSX and S&P 500, which is often referred to as the SPY due to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. However, by holding onto such large funds, investors are bound to include lagging stocks or worse performers in their portfolios.

Because of this, I would recommend that investors instead look for stocks within both indices that allow them to hold a diversified portfolio. Both indices offer investors a plethora of outstanding companies across different sectors. In my opinion, the TSX and SPY both have different focuses in terms of the sectors that appear the most appealing in each index. For example, in Canada, our economy is largely driven by our financial and utility sectors. In the United States, there’s a much bigger focus on technology.

In this article, I’ll discuss two stocks that could help investors get started in the right direction. One will be from Canada and another from the U.S., with each operating in a different industry. By choosing solid companies like these two and diversifying into many different sectors, I believe investors could give themselves the best chance to succeed in the long run.

Start with this Canadian stock

As mentioned previously, Canada’s financial sector really shines when you look at our economy. At the top of that sector, investors should find the Big Five banks. This is a group of banks that have managed to establish very formidable moats over their competitors. In my opinion, these five companies may be some of the most secure in the country. Of that group, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stands out as my top pick.

What I like about this company is that it’s Canada’s most international bank. The other four banks in the Big Five focus their international efforts in the United States. However, Bank of Nova Scotia is strategically positioned within regions like the Pacific Alliance. This is a region that includes the countries of Chile, Columbia, Mexico, and Peru. Due to a rapidly rising middle-class economy, it’s estimated that the Pacific Alliance could see more growth than Canada and the U.S. over the coming years.

Look for outstanding tech stocks in the U.S.

When I look at the American stock market, I’m often reminded of how many great tech companies are listed there. For example, take Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) for example. This may be one of my favourite stocks ever. A Singapore-based company, Sea Limited is listed in the U.S. as an American Depository Receipt (ADR). Simply put, your shares track the performance of a foreign company’s shares in another country.

Sea Limited is a very appealing company because it operates in three distinct industries that are poised for tons of growth over the coming years. Those would be digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital banking. In my opinion, the latter business segment is likely the most appealing. SeaMoney, Sea Limited’s digital banking segment, is growing at an impressive rate. Although it’s still Sea Limited’s smallest business segment, that might not be the case by the end of the decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Stocks for Beginners

Down 14% Since 52-Week Highs, is TD Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock (TSX:TD) has been going through a hail storm of issues, and they could end up getting worse before…

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

With a 5% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Northland Power Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 48% from all-time highs, Northland Power stock trades at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Dividend Stocks

$7,000 in New TFSA Room for 2024: Here’s What I’ll Buy

| Andrew Button

With my $7,000 in new 2024 TFSA contribution room I'll be adding dividend stocks like Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN).

Read more »

Technology
Bank Stocks

Why TD Bank Might Be the Dividend Play of the Decade

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock stands out as one of my top dividend picks for the extremely long term.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Investing

Dollarama Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Daniel Da Costa

After beating earnings expectations again and raising its guidance for fiscal 2024, is Dollarama stock still worth buying today?

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Is Magna Stock a Buy in December 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

The expected improvement in the economic environment amid potential interest rate cuts next year could help Magna stock rally.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Investing

Better Buy: Dollarama Stock or Alimentation Couche-Tard?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the equity market expected to turn volatile, let’s assess which among Dollarama and Alimentation Couche-Tard is a better buy…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

My Top AI Stock Picks for the Next 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two AI stocks aren't just fads that will come and go, but long-term holds that have a lot more…

Read more »