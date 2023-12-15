Home » Investing » The Silver Lining of Bear Markets: Opportunities for Long-Term Canadian Investors

The Silver Lining of Bear Markets: Opportunities for Long-Term Canadian Investors

Here’s what I would personally buy if a bear market rears its head.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull and bear face off.

Source: Getty Images

As of December 2023, Canadian investors have managed to navigate the year without encountering yet another bear market like 2022’s.

This is evident in the positive performance of major indices as of December 6, 2023: the S&P 500 has seen a price increase of around 19.4% year to date, and the S&P/TSX 60 has risen by 4.8%.

These figures are a clear departure from what is typically defined as a bear market, which is generally characterized by a decline of 20% or more from recent highs in broad market indices.

Now, the fear of a bear market is always looming in the minds of most investors. This apprehension can sometimes lead to irrational behaviours, such as panic selling or excessively hoarding cash, which can be detrimental to long-term investment success.

However, it’s beneficial for investors to shift their mindset and view potential bear markets not just as threats but as opportunities. Personally, I find it helpful to prepare by making a list of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that I would consider buying at “fire sale” prices if a bear market were to occur.

Buy the entire world’s market

My first pick is a globally diversified option: iShares MSCI World Index ETF (TSX:XWD). Essentially, this ETF wraps three other iShares ETFs to provide exposure to what its name suggests — the world’s stock market for a 0.48% expense ratio.

Right now, XWD is split around 62% in U.S. stocks, 25% in European and Asian stocks, and 3% in Canadian stocks. The relatively 3% in Canadian stocks appeals to me because I prefer not to overweight domestic equities beyond what their market cap weights should be.

Another reason I like XWD is due to its exclusion of emerging market countries like China, India, and Brazil. These countries might have high growth potential but come with great volatility, so I’d rather avoid that risk entirely.

Should a bear market hit, my thesis for buying XWD is simple: I’m betting on the eventual recovery of the world’s stock market, agnostic as to which country does better. Short of nuclear Armageddon, I’m confident that this strategy will work out for the long term.

Buy global quality stocks

The other ETF on my bear market fire sale watch list is BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF (TSX:ZGQ). This unique ETF uses a rules-based index to screen out around 500 global stocks it deems to be of high financial quality.

ZGQ identifies these stocks using a methodology that measures three fundamental drivers of quality: high return on equity, stable year-over-year earnings growth, and low financial leverage.

Now, the problem with investing in quality stocks is that everybody knows they’re good, which means you can’t buy them at decent valuations. Essentially, you end up overpaying for quality.

However, during a bear market, these quality stocks get dumped by panicked investors, allowing smarter ones to snap them up at a bargain price, despite little change in their fundamentals.

So, instead of making your own quality stock watch list for a bear market fire sale, consider just keeping an eye on ZGQ to get a diversified basket of them. The ETF charges a 0.50% expense ratio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Stocks for Beginners

Down 14% Since 52-Week Highs, is TD Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock (TSX:TD) has been going through a hail storm of issues, and they could end up getting worse before…

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

With a 5% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Northland Power Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 48% from all-time highs, Northland Power stock trades at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Dividend Stocks

$7,000 in New TFSA Room for 2024: Here’s What I’ll Buy

| Andrew Button

With my $7,000 in new 2024 TFSA contribution room I'll be adding dividend stocks like Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN).

Read more »

Technology
Bank Stocks

Why TD Bank Might Be the Dividend Play of the Decade

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock stands out as one of my top dividend picks for the extremely long term.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Investing

Dollarama Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Daniel Da Costa

After beating earnings expectations again and raising its guidance for fiscal 2024, is Dollarama stock still worth buying today?

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Is Magna Stock a Buy in December 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

The expected improvement in the economic environment amid potential interest rate cuts next year could help Magna stock rally.

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Investing

Enhance Returns and Reduce Volatility: Diversifying Beyond the TSX and SPY Stock

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in holding a diversified portfolio while enhancing returns? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

woman data analyze
Investing

Better Buy: Dollarama Stock or Alimentation Couche-Tard?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the equity market expected to turn volatile, let’s assess which among Dollarama and Alimentation Couche-Tard is a better buy…

Read more »