Home » Investing » The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy with $400 Right Now

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy with $400 Right Now

For those seeking some top-notch dividend stocks to buy in this uncertain and daunting economic environment, here are three picks.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.

Image source: Getty Images

Many investors seek passive income streams to enhance their overall portfolio returns. Indeed, roughly half of the overall return of the stock market over the past century has come in the form of dividends. Thus, investors would be remiss to ignore the opportunities and upside dividend stocks provide.

Of course, selecting the best dividend stocks that also have prime growth prospects and offer fundamental stability is the goal. In this article, I’m going to highlight three stocks I think fit this bill.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is a popular quick-service fast-food restaurant operating in Canada, the US, and other international locations. The company serves fast food to customers worldwide through four major brands. These are Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana’s Kitchen, Tim Hortons, and Firehouse Subs.

A dominant player in the Canadian stock market, Restaurant Brands has become a popular dividend stock for long-term investors, with a current yield of more than 3%. That said, Restaurant Brands has seen its yield decline in recent months, as its stock price has shot higher. Now trading near an all-time high, investors may wonder why this is a dividend stock worth considering.

For one, the company has increased its distribution for five years straight. With fundamental top- and bottom-line growth, I expect its dividend to continue to rise in line with its earnings. Thus, for those betting on the longevity of this sector, Restaurant Brands remains a top pick of mine right now.

Fortis

In terms of dividend growth, no stock really comes close to Fortis (TSX:FTS). Indeed, over the past 50 years, this leading electric and gas utility company hasn’t missed an opportunity to raise its dividend. Thus, for those seeking long-term dividend growth, Fortis remains a top pick of mine.

The company’s status as a Dividend Aristocrat is unlikely to change, given the fact this company has weathered multiple recessions over its history and has remained steadfast in its approach to returning capital to shareholders.

In a declining interest rate environment, I think utility stocks like Fortis should outperform. Accordingly, I’m considering adding this stock here, and holding over a five-plus year timeframe.

Alimentation Couché-Tard

Established in 1984, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) licenses and runs gas stations and convenience stores in North America, Europe and Asia. The convenience stores under this company sell grocery items, candies, snacks, beers, tobacco and non-tobacco products, fresh food products, beverages, and much more. 

The pandemic provided a clear headwind for Couche-Tard, which also ended up being a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Now hovering around its all-time high, Couche-Tard still provides investors with a reasonable dividend yield of 0.8%. While this low yield is mostly attributable to the stock’s rise, I think Couche-Tard should be in a position to hike its dividend moving forward. This is a stock I’ve been bullish on for a long time, and it’s been a solid pick.

This company closed the first quarter of 2024 with more than 14,000 retail stores across the US, Canada, Europe, and other regions. Analysts anticipate a bullish trend on the horizon for Alimentation Couche-Tard, and I see no reason why this stock won’t continue its march higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

The Rise of Dividend ETFs in Canada: A New Era of Investment?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors who seek passive income can consider investing in dividend ETFs, providing them access to several stocks at a…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Energy Stocks for December 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on these two energy stocks.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Passive Income Stocks That Pay Out Every Month

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Healthcare REITs such as Chartwell Retirement Residences provide high yields as well as exposure to the defensive healthcare industry.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension

| Andrew Walker

These strategies can help retirees get some extra income.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Consistent Dividend Payers: Canada’s Silent Wealth Builders for Passive-Income Seekers

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Dividend Aristocrats may not be known for their massive growth in passive income, but they should be. So, let's…

Read more »

Maxar Technologies
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Aerospace and Defence Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today for Huge 2024 Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two aerospace and defence stocks have proven they can climb back, even during some of the hardest periods, and…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Yield vs. Growth: Striking the Right Balance in Canadian Dividend Investing

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how I would personally settle the high-yield dividend versus dividend growth debate.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Passive Income: Magna International Stock or Linamar Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A lot of passive income could come from these two stocks, but which offers more in the short and long…

Read more »