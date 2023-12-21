Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 21

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 21

Important economic data from the United States could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market witnessed a sharp pullback on Wednesday after rallying in the previous two sessions as stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence and existing home sales numbers sparked speculation about the Fed’s future monetary policy moves. This factor, along with a downward reversal in crude oil, natural gas, and gold prices, drove the S&P/TSX Composite Index down by 239 points, or 1.1%, to 20,601 — erasing a large portion of the gains it saw in the previous two sessions.

While all main sectors on the TSX ended the day in the red territory, hefty declines in mining, utility, real estate, and technology shares led the market pullback.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Lithium Americas, Cargojet, Lithium Americas (Argentina), and Endeavour Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they plunged by more than 5% each.

On the flip side, shares of Aritzia and Parex Resources gained at least 2.3% each, making them the day’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares of Advantage Energy (TSX:AAV) also seemingly defied the bear market gravity by rising 2% to $8.63 per share. These gains in AAV stock came after Canada Growth Fund (CGF) announced a strategic partnership with Entropy, a subsidiary of Advantage Energy that focuses on carbon capture and storage technology.

This partnership includes a $200 million investment by CGF and a commitment to purchase up to one million tonnes of carbon credits annually from Entropy. The collaboration is expected to enhance the Canadian carbon market and promote the global development of carbon-capture technology. Despite rallying by nearly 6% this week so far, Advantage Energy stock still trades with 9% year-to-date losses.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, TC Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Athabasca Oil, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks in the last session.

TSX today

Metals prices were trading on a firm note early Thursday morning, which could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today.

Besides the domestic monthly retail sales numbers, Canadian investors will closely monitor the latest quarterly gross domestic product, monthly manufacturing, and weekly jobless claims data from the United States this morning, which could give further direction to TSX stocks.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 20

| Jitendra Parashar

After Canada’s mixed consumer inflation data, TSX investors’ focus will shift to the important U.S. consumer confidence report today.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

The 3 Top-Performing TSX Stocks in December 2023 (Are They Still Buys?)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks are the top winners of December 2023 so far. More upside could be on the way…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s important consumer inflation report will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 15

| Jitendra Parashar

More economic data from the United States and the Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem’s speech will remain on TSX…

Read more »

Gold bars
Dividend Stocks

Is Investing in Barrick Gold Stock a Good Way to Deal With Inflation?

| Adam Othman

Even though gold stocks are a good bet when the inflation is high, their performance during bull markets should be…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 14

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index could trade on a firm note at the open today, as investors continue to assess the…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Gold Mining Stocks to Buy as Gold Prices Surge Past $2,000/Ounce

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors bullish on gold can consider gaining exposure to blue-chip mining stocks such as Barrick Gold right now.

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Mining Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) and Cameco (TSX:CCO) are mining stocks that Canadian investors shouldn't ignore.

Read more »