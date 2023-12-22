Home » Investing » Just Released: 10 Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in 2024 [PREMIUM PICKS]

The Motley Fool’s yearly list of “Starter Stocks” is our attempt to answer a simple question: “Where do I go first?”

Iain Butler
We here at Motley Fool Stock Advisor believe investors should own at least 15 stocks. Our yearly list of “Starter Stocks” is our attempt to answer a simple question: “Where do I go first?”

If you’re a new investor, we suggest you pick three Starter Stocks that interest you and use them to help build out a portfolio of at least 15 stocks. And if you’ve been investing for a while and already own some companies, we think these stocks have what it takes to strengthen any portfolio.

You should feel comfortable holding these stocks for the long haul; not only do they have the strength to ride out downturns, but they’re also built for powerful growth.

Stock Advisor “Starter Stock” Pick #1:

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)

A backbone of the Canadian and, for that matter, the North American economy is the railroad. Indeed, were it not for this coast-to-coast connection, I dare say we’d not be even close to the same economic state that we’re in. Similar logic applies when it comes to building your portfolio. Just like an economy, your portfolio needs a backbone, and that’s exactly what a company like CN Rail (TSX: CNR) provides.

While CN does have some degree of economic sensitivity, its competitive moat is well beyond what most companies can offer. As the North American economy evolves, CN Rail’s collection of unique assets becomes increasingly intertwined and, therefore, more valuable — something that’s well represented by the historical track record that the company has laid down.

We have good reason to believe that future returns will closely resemble those of the past. (CN Rail stock has risen 206% since we recommended it in 2014, beating the S&P/TSX Composite Index by 111 percentage points.) And in terms of risk, we think very few companies are in the same league as CN Rail. This is a stock you’ll want to own in 2024 and well into the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Iain Butler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

