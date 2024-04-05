Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

There’s no need to break the bank to invest today. Here are five top stocks that will cost you less than $500.

Nicholas Dobroruka
Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

There’s no question that the Canadian stock market has had a hot start to the year. The S&P/TSX Composite Index began its climb upward late last October. The index is currently up more than 5% on the year and 15% over the past six months.

But even with the market as hot as it is right now, there are still deals to be found on the TSX.

I’ve put together a well-diversified basket of five top stocks. Canadians can own the basket in its entirety for less than $500 today.

Air Canada

Canada’s largest airline continues to trade far below pre-pandemic levels. Shares of Air Canada (TSX:AC) are down 60% since the beginning of 2020. 

The airline space isn’t known for its market-beating returns, but Air Canada is no stranger to outperforming the market. Volatility should be expected, but there’s a serious value play here for investors who are willing to be patient.

It could be a while before we see Air Canada trading at these prices again. Don’t miss your chance to load up.

Bank of Nova Scotia

It feels like there’s seldom a bad time to load up on a major Canadian bank. From dependability to passive income, there’s a spot for at least one Canadian bank in any long-term investor’s portfolio.

At today’s stock price, Bank of Nova Scotia’s (TSX:BNS) dividend yields above 6%. That ranks it as the highest amongst the Big Five.

In addition to a top dividend, Bank of Nova Scotia provides its shareholders with plenty of international exposure. In addition to its Canadian and U.S. operations, the bank has a major presence in South America.

With shares down close to 20% since the beginning of 2022, there is more than one reason to have this bank on your watch list right now.

Descartes Systems

It may fly under the radar more often than not, but this tech stock deserves some attention. The company owns an impressive track record of delivering market-beating returns and still has plenty of growth ahead of it.

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) has returned 130% over the past five years. In comparison, the Canadian market hasn’t returned much more than 30% over the same period, excluding dividends.

With shares trading at just about all-time highs, investors will need to pay up to own this tech stock. However, if you’re looking for market-beating returns, this is as sure of a bet as you’ll find on the TSX.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

If you plan on owning high-growth companies, investing in a dependable utility stock would be a wise idea. 

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is far from the most exciting stock around. But similar to the Canadian banks, the utility company can provide an investment portfolio with defensiveness and passive income. 

The utility sector is second to none when it comes to enjoying low levels of volatility.

Northland Power

The last pick on my list is a beaten-down renewable energy stock. Like many others in the space, Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is currently trading at a massive discount. 

Excluding dividends, shares are down more than 50% since the beginning of 2021. However, it’s worth noting that with the pullback in price, the yield has shot up to above 5%.

In the decade prior to 2021, Northland Power had a history of outperforming the market, in addition to paying a very respectable dividend.

If you’re bullish on the long-term rise in renewable energy consumption, now’s the time to invest.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dividend Stocks

3 Strategies to Unlock Hidden Value From Your RRSP Contributions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP has so many benefits, but have you heard of these ones? If not, you're potentially missing out on…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Why Dollarama Stock Surged 8% on Thursday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) saw shares surge as the stock passed all 2024 guidance, and they are predicted to have even…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

3 Expert Tips to Maximize Your Investment Gains, Even in Tough Times

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're fearful about the future of the market, consider these options that can help you maximize your returns in…

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Stocks for Beginners

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

| Robin Brown

New to investing and looking to build a diversified portfolio? Here are five stocks to put $500 into for a…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great high-yield dividend stocks to add to your portfolio. Here's a look at two must-have candidates…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This Index Fund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have just $500, then you're going to want to keep it safe, but see it grow. And this…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

Invest $500 Each Month to Create $1,851.60 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the best options out there for those seeking long-term passive income, as well as…

Read more »

Business people shaking hands
Dividend Stocks

3 Habits of Successful Wealth Management Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to get started with investing, these are some of the best habits to get in place right…

Read more »