Home » Investing » This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This monthly dividend stock can help you earn $750 /year in passive income.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Investors seeking passive income or those depending on their investments to cover their living expenses could find dividend stocks attractive. Thankfully, the TSX has numerous fundamentally strong income stocks, such as Enbridge and Fortis, that have been consistently paying and increasing their dividends for decades. Their solid payouts and resilient business model make them attractive passive-income stocks. 

However, I’ll focus on shares of companies that offer monthly payouts. These stocks boost your monthly income and enhance liquidity. Also, it enables you to reinvest the dividends in stocks, allowing you to accumulate more shares and create wealth over time. 

With this background, let’s look at a top Canadian stock paying monthly dividends. 

The 7.5% dividend stock offering monthly cash

Among the TSX stocks that offer monthly payouts, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) stands out for its solid dividend payment history, high-quality assets, and compelling yield. 

Operating as an integrated REIT (real estate investment trust), SmartCentres distributes a significant portion of its earnings as dividends, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking passive income. Despite maintaining a notably high payout ratio, SmartCentres remains a reliable investment due to its consistent track record of paying dividends and occasionally increasing the same. 

The REIT currently provides a monthly dividend yield of $0.154 per share, translating to a dividend yield of approximately 7.5% based on its closing price of $24.53 on December 22.

Factors that make SmartCentres a reliable bet 

The primary reasons to invest in SmartCentres stock are its stellar dividend payment history and high yield. Further, investors should note that SmartCentres owns resilient real estate assets that consistently generate strong same-properties NOI (net operating income) in all market conditions. This helps SmartCentres cover its payouts easily and consistently enhance its shareholders’ returns via regular payouts. 

As of September 30, SmartCentres had ownership interests in 191 properties, focusing predominantly on retail properties. These strategically positioned assets, located throughout prime Canadian locations, experience strong demand. Overall, SmartCentres commands total assets of $12 billion and has 35 million square feet of gross leasable mixed-use space.

What supports my bull case is that SmartCentres boasts a high-quality tenant base and remarkably high occupancy rate. This enables SmartCentres to generate stable cash flows to cover its payouts. Investors should note that SmartCentres’s retail portfolio has a 98.5% occupancy rate, which is encouraging. Furthermore, SmartCentres is relatively immune to the high interest rate environment as most of its debt is of fixed rate, enabling the REIT to navigate the interest rate scenario comfortably. 

Bottom line

SmartCentres is an attractive passive income stock offering monthly payouts. Its ability to generate recurring retail income, high occupancy rate, top-quality tenant base, and solid mixed-use properties development program position it well to generate reliable adjusted funds from operation and enhance its shareholders’ value. 

Based on its current yield of approximately 7.5%, an investment of $10,000 in SmartCentres stock will enable investors to earn $750 /year in passive income. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Fortis, and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Invest for $250 Monthly in Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to invest for $250 in monthly income? Here are two great long-term picks that can provide a juicy income…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for Year-End and Into 2024

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors should highly consider top Canadian utility stocks on pullbacks for income and long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Up by 50%: Is goeasy Stock a Good Buy Today?

| Adam Othman

Investing in goeasy stock can deliver substantial long-term wealth growth, despite delivering significant growth in 2023.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before the Market Heats Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These cheap stocks offer huge returns in the near future, making them the perfect gift to yourself ahead of 2024.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Invest $500 Each Month to Create $1,960.50 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you manage to find a strong stock that can create long-term passive income, grab it and reinvest for huge…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in December 2023

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for Canadian dividend stocks to buy before the end of the year? Here are three I’ll be…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Each Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip dividend stocks can help you earn a steady stream of recurring income for life.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Better Restaurant Buy: MCD Stock or QSR?

| Aditya Raghunath

Restaurant stocks such as McDonald's are enticing investments given expansion plans and a widening earnings base.

Read more »