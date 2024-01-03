Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 3

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 3

Besides U.S. job openings and manufacturing numbers, the Fed’s meeting minutes will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks turned bearish in the first trading session of 2024, as investors remained cautious before many important economic announcements, including the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent meeting, to guide their expectations for the central bank’s future monetary policy decisions. After ending 2023 with 8.1% gains, the S&P/TSX Composite Index slid by 86 points, or 0.4%, on Tuesday to settle at 20,872.

Although overnight gains in crude oil and natural gas prices helped energy stocks rise, these gains failed to take the main TSX benchmark higher as healthcare, technology, and real estate sectors fell sharply, with investors locking in profits in the market.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Tech stocks like Lightspeed Commerce, Nuvei, Shopify, and Kinaxis were the worst-performing TSX Composite components yesterday, as they plunged by at least 4.3% each.

On the flip side, First Quantum Minerals, Osisko Mining, BCE, and NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT climbed by at least 2.9% each, making them the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Primo Water (TSX:PRMW) was also among the top performers, rising 2.6% in the last session to $20.48 per share. This rally in PRMW shares came after the Tampa-headquartered water solutions provider finalized a US$575 million sale of a major portion of its international segments, intending to concentrate more on its North American water business.

The deal is expected to help Primo focus on organic growth, reduce debt, and return capital to shareholders through increased share repurchases and dividends. Alongside this strategic move, the company also welcomed Robbert Rietbroek as its new chief executive officer and board member to steer future growth. With this, Primo stock has risen 23.4% in the last six months.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, TD Bank, TC Energy, Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices, including crude oil and base metals, were trading on a negative note early Wednesday morning, pointing to a lower open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the important economic releases from the United States today, including the Fed’s meeting minutes, monthly job openings, and manufacturing data, which could give further direction to TSX stocks.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Kinaxis, Lightspeed Commerce, and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

Where Will Lightspeed Commerce Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its strong rally last quarter, Lightspeed stock is still down more than 80% from its peak.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Tech Stocks

Is WELL Health Stock a Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on WELL Health.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

Forget Shopify: 1 Tech Stock to Buy Instead

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been really heating up, but it's not the only game in town for investors seeking to…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

Could Investing $20,000 in Shopify Stock Make You a Millionaire?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock has delivered outsized gains to shareholders since its IPO. Can the TSX tech stock continue to outpace the…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

3 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Looking for value on the TSX? Here are three discounted stocks to add to your watch list right now.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks That Could Beat the TSX in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality tech stocks such as Snowflake and Docebo should outpace the TSX index in 2024.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

WELL Health Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL stock (TSX:WELL) could be the stock that allows you to strike it rich this year, especially with shares trading…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 For-Real AI Stocks Perfect for Young Investors

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and another AI play are worth picking up in January 2024.

Read more »