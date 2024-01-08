Home » Investing » Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Are you looking for growth stocks to buy right now? Here are two of the best picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re hoping to generate life-changing amounts of wealth, then I would suggest turning to growth stocks. Generally, these stocks have a much lower barrier of entry compared to other wealth-generation methods. However, investing in growth stocks can be very tricky. These assets tend to be very volatile, and it can be tough to pick out the winners from the losers. In this article, I’ll discuss two of the best growth stocks to buy right now.

This is one of my favourite growth stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the first growth stock that I think investors should consider buying today. This company is a leader in the global e-commerce space. What separates Shopify from its peers, in my opinion, is the breadth of its services. Shopify has the ability to cater to everyone from the first-time entrepreneur to large-cap enterprises.

Shopify also has a hand in many other industries outside of the ecommerce space. Although these continue to be much, much smaller segments of its business, it’ll be very interesting to see how they develop over the years.

For example, Shopify’s esports arm is continuing to increase its penetration of the global e-sports space. Shopify Rebellion is slated to enter the League of Legends Championship Series this year after taking over Team SoloMid’s spot in the league. That’s one area I’ll be watching Shopify very closely over the coming years.

Over the past year, Shopify stock has been on fire. It has gained more than 100% since the start of 2023. Although it still sits far below its all-time highs, I believe Shopify could continue to reward shareholders for years to come. I don’t think it’ll be smooth sailing the whole way through, but I think it’s a journey that growth investors should embark on nonetheless.

An underappreciated stock

The second growth stock that Canadians should consider picking up right now is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). This company has quietly become a very steady compounder of growth, but many investors continue to keep it on the sidelines of their portfolio.

For those who aren’t aware, Alimentation Couche-Tard operates convenience stores. As of this writing, the company operates more than 14,000 locations across 25 countries and territories. Alimentation Couche-Tard also operates under several banners, which Canadians may not have known. This includes On the Run, Circle K, Dairy Mart, and many more.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock was a major winner last year, gaining about 27%. Over the past five years, the stock has gained more than 120%. Those are gains that leave the TSX in the dust. In addition to its strong capital appreciation, Alimentation Couche-Tard has done a great job of growing its dividend distribution. Since 2013, it has increased its dividend ten-fold, or by a compound annual growth rate of 27%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard may not operate the most exciting business; however, there’s no arguing that it’s been very successful over the years. This is a stock that I think Canadian growth investors should stop sleeping on.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive-Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $1,099 in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For those looking to make some extra cash in 2024, here's a top dividend stock.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

If You Invested $10,000 in BCE Stock in 2023, This is How Much You Would Have Today

| Kay Ng

BCE stock is pressured from higher interest rates slowing growth. So, investors should watch its big dividend carefully.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Tech Stocks

Everyone Is Talking About This Stock: Is It a Good Long-Term Option?

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is widely talked about. Does that mean it's worth investing in?

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How Much You Need to Invest to Retire in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors, you could certainly create a ton of cash in 10 years. It's doable, if you cut back on…

Read more »

path road success business
Stocks for Beginners

Step Into the Stock Market: Your Path to Financial Success in 2024!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Follow these steps and you'll be prepared for whatever 2024 throws your way -- especially with this stock on hand.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Could Enbridge Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge might be oversold right now. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why Enbridge Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

| Sneha Nahata

Investing in Enbridge stock will enable you to earn high and worry-free dividend yield of nearly 7.5%.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

New Year, New Wealth: Unlock the Power of Stock Market Investing

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for a way to unlock new levels of wealth? Unlock the power of stock market investing!

Read more »