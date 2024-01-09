Home » Investing » 3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2024

3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2024

Here’s a basket of three Canadian stocks that you can feel confident buying today and holding long term.

Published
It’s anybody’s guess as to where the Canadian stock market will be trading at the end of 2024. Predicting short-term movements is incredibly difficult. But the more you zoom out, the more clear the trends become. That’s when you can begin spotting the long-term winners on the TSX.

Investing in 2024

There’s no denying the short-term uncertainty in the stock market today. Interest rates remain far higher than pre-pandemic levels, and many are still predicting that we’re headed for a recession. As a result, it wasn’t all that surprising seeing volatility spike throughout much of 2023.

As we’ve just kicked off a new year though, there is reason for investors to be optimistic about 2024. We could very well be done with interest rate hikes and even see a decrease or two this year. That may be wishful thinking, but it’s certainly not out of the question. 

With that in mind, now could be a very opportunistic time to be putting some cash into the Canadian stock market. I’d be prepared for more volatility, at least in the short term, but that’s no reason to be sitting on the sidelines today. 

Here’s a list of three Canadian stocks that you can hold through thick and thin. Over the long term, I don’t see these companies going anywhere.

Stock #1: Constellation Software

Canadian investors will need to pay up to own Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), but the tech stock has proven that it’s worth every penny. The company’s track record of growth over the past two decades cannot be matched by many on the TSX. 

Shares were up 50% last year, bringing the 5-year return above 250% now, compared to the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s return of 40%, excluding dividends.

Now trading at more than $3,000 a share, it may be a steep initial investment for some. But if you can afford the price to entry, this is as dependable as a market beater around.

Stock #2: Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Canadian banks don’t scream market-beating growth, but that’s not why I’m recommending this bank stock. Dependability and passive income are the two reasons that I’d suggest to any long-term Canadian investor to own a bank stock or two.

At a market cap of $150 billion, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is Canada’s second-largest bank stock and as dependent as they come. The bank also has a strong presence in the U.S., which is expected to be a major growth driver in the coming years.

The bank’s dividend yields close to 5% at today’s stock price. 

Stock #3: Brookfield

Last on my list is a TSX stock that does it all: growth, diversification, dependability, and even passive income.

Brookfield (TSX:BN.TO) is an asset manager that has its hands in a wide range of different industries across the globe. The diversification alone is enough of a reason to have this company on your radar.

But despite being as diversified as the business is, the stock is no stranger to outperforming the market. Shares are up a market-beating 60% over the past five years. And that’s not even including the company’s nearly 1% dividend yield, either. 

If your portfolio is too concentrated in an area or two of the market, this is the perfect company to be loading up on right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

