Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy No Matter What 2024 Brings

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy No Matter What 2024 Brings

These dividend stocks are a strong buy in the next year, and even stronger beyond that. All while continually collecting income!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
growing plant shoots on stacked coins

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks can be a saviour this year as we enter 2024. Yet investors must also think about what’s coming afterwards. Not just where the market is headed, but what their goals are, and how dividend stocks can help.

So today we’re going to look at three dividend stocks that investors should consider no matter what 2024 brings. That’s because the future looks strong for the sector in general.

Going green

With lower interest rates likely on the way, analysts believe there is going to be a far better situation coming for renewable and sustainable energy and clean technology stocks. This comes after quite a volatile 2023, preceded by several years of these stocks falling further and further.

The industry faced challenges despite the world overcommitting to bringing in an energy transition. Yet supply-chain disruptions, pandemic issues, geopolitical tensions, and increased costs all brought shares lower. There also remained the issues surrounding policy and regulation uncertainties, especially in key markets. All this contributed to producing lower reinvestment.

Yet here’s the thing. These companies remained strong even through these incredibly difficult times. In fact, some proved to be quite resilient, and continued to innovate and create deals that will serve them well in the years and, indeed, decades to come. So for 2024, investors shouldn’t look behind, but well ahead.

With that in mind, I would consider three dividend stocks in this field on the TSX today.

The most valuable choices

When it comes to value, it doesn’t get much better than Innergex Renewable Energy (TSX:INE) and Northland Power (TSX:NPI). Analysts specifically identified these choices as shares return to a normal price target range, and visibility increases as share prices grow.

Both dividend stocks are set to increase substantially in the next year. This is especially thanks to new projects getting underway as prices come down, and more projects are added, especially in European markets. INE and NPI stock, in particular, have been poor performing stocks in the last year. So now, the improving sector outlook should bring in more growth for the companies.

For now, INE and NPI stock hold incredible dividend yields. INE stock offers a 7.85% dividend yield, with NPI stock holding at 4.91% as of writing, with the latter dishing out monthly. With shares still a fraction of 52-week highs, now could be the time to buy as the market recovers, and continues to improve in the years to come.

A big winner

Then there’s going big rather than looking for the cheapest of the cheap. For that, I would look to Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN). The stock is now set to seriously outperform in the years to come, with the company making some smart moves recently as the market shifts.

This includes a new strategy to invest in companies that are in the sustainable and renewable energy space. That means less upfront costs to invest in assets, while still making some killer cash. Then there are the pieces already mentioned, such as the higher rate environment falling once more.

But for Brookfield stock, the company has a competitive advantage as it has strong access to capital. Therefore, it can get in on deals before most other clean energy companies will be able to. And with so much already in its pipeline, the stock should easily hit its 10% funds from operation (FFO) per unit growth target.

For now, shares are stable with where they were a year ago, marking a recovery in the last few months. You can grab a 4.9% dividend yield then during this recovery, and hold it for as long as possible!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Energy Stocks

If You Had Invested $5,000 in Enbridge Stock in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) has a long history of dividend increases, but what about returns? There, the stock tends to fall…

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is it Now Too Late to Buy Enbridge Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge rallied through Q4 last year. Are more gains on the way for ENB stock?

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 9

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index just reached its highest closing level in more than 20 months.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

Here’s Why Canadian Utilities Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is among the leading dividend growth stocks long-term investors may want to consider on dips moving forward.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 8

| Jitendra Parashar

Weakening crude oil, natural gas, and metals prices could weigh on commodity-linked TSX stocks at the open today.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy Stock Is Making Moves to Totally Eclipse its Peers

| Adam Othman

TC Energy stock has had some interesting developments that might see it soar past its competition on the stock market…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Energy Stocks

Forget Suncor: This Growth Stock Is Poised for a Potential Bull Run

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy’s stock price growth has peaked. It is time to book profits from Suncor and invest in a stock…

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 10 Years?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) stock has a high dividend yield, but can the company afford to keep the dividends coming?

Read more »