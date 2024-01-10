Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

Growth stocks like Shopify have the potential to create significant wealth for their shareholders in the long term.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks exhibit superior growth potential compared to other stocks. Due to their robust growth, these stocks offer a high rate of return and can be compelling long-term investment choices.

Nevertheless, investors need to exercise caution, as growth stocks come with increased risk and can be highly volatile. With this backdrop, let’s look at three Canadian stocks to buy now with the potential to emerge as massive long-term winners.

WELL Health 

Shares of the digital healthcare company WELL Health (TSX:WELL) should be on your radar to generate massive returns in the long term. WELL Health boasts an extensive network of clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostics services in Canada. Further, it offers omnichannel patient services and solutions in the U.S., targeting gastrointestinal health, primary care and mental healthcare, and women’s health. The digital healthcare provider also sells technology software and solutions to medical clinics and healthcare practitioners. 

WELL Health has consistently delivered solid growth thanks to its diversified revenue sources. Furthermore, the company is profitable, which supports my optimistic outlook. With continued growth in omnichannel patient visits, WELL Health has achieved record revenues in 19 consecutive quarters. Further, the company anticipates surpassing $900 million in annual revenue by 2024 through organic growth. Moreover, WELL Health is focusing on profitable growth strategies and accretive acquisitions, which will accelerate its growth. 

Thanks to its solid organic sales and benefits from acquisitions, WELL Health is poised to deliver solid cash flows and grow its market share. Moreover, its ongoing investments in artificial intelligence technology will expand its product base and support long-term growth. 

Dollarama

One shouldn’t be surprised to see Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock on this list. This low-volatility stock has consistently outperformed the TSX with its returns and generated stellar returns for its shareholders. For instance, Dollarama stock has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 23% in the last five years, delivering a total return of 184%. Furthermore, it has enhanced its shareholders’ returns through increased dividend payments. 

This impressive growth is backed by the company’s solid financial and operating performance. This Canadian value retailer has grown its top line at a CAGR of 10% since fiscal 2011 (FY11). Its net earnings grew at a CAGR of 16% during the same period. Moreover, Dollarama has increased its dividend 12 times since 2012. 

Looking ahead, the retailer’s value pricing strategy and extensive store base will drive its top line at a double-digit rate. Further, leverage from higher sales, direct product sourcing, and focus on reducing merchandise costs will cushion its earnings and support higher dividend payouts. 

Shopify 

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a must-have growth stock to create wealth in the long term. Shares of the Canadian tech giant have delivered an impressive return of over 455% in the past five years, which implies a CAGR of nearly 41%. Notably, this includes the correction following the COVID-led rally. 

While Shopify stock has made its investors rich, it has the potential to deliver better returns in the coming years. The company’s durable top-line growth, new product launches, asset-light business model, and focus on generating sustainable profitability augur well for growth. 

Shopify’s dominant positioning in the e-commerce space will enable it to capitalize on the structural shift in selling models toward digital platforms. Meanwhile, its go-to-market improvements and take-rate expansion will likely support its growth and share price. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Glass piggy bank
Bank Stocks

If You Invested $20,000 in TD Stock in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD stock has enriched its shareholders with growing dividends and strong capital gains, a result of a successful growth strategy.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60

| Andrew Button

CPP benefits are pretty meagre, which is why you might want to supplement your CPP with stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: A Big AI Moment in 2024?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could be an AI dark horse for investors looking for a high-tech growth gem for the long…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

Will goeasy Stock Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030?

| Daniel Da Costa

After earning investors a total return of 1090% over the last decade, can goeasy stock continue growing at this exceptional…

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Tech Stocks

Could Shopify Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Shopify expected to grow its sales by 20% annually for the foreseeable future, is it the perfect stock to…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Forget NVIDIA: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock Instead

| Andrew Button

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a very impressive growth stock, but EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is arguably better.

Read more »

rail train
Investing

Is CNR a Good Stock to Buy for Total Returns?

| Andrew Walker

CNR stock is up considerably in the past two months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Apple: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying some cheap yet fundamentally strong AI-focused stocks in 2024 could help you earn outstanding returns on investments in the…

Read more »