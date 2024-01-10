Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » If You Invested $20,000 in TD Stock in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

If You Invested $20,000 in TD Stock in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

TD stock has enriched its shareholders with growing dividends and strong capital gains, a result of a successful growth strategy.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to Canadian banks, it would be a good idea to pay attention to Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). This is because this bank has proven itself to be at the top of its game, both in terms of risk management and growth. As we look ahead to 2024, let’s remind ourselves of how TD Bank stock has enriched its shareholders over the last few years.

A history of excellence at TD Bank

Through the credit crisis of 2008, the recession in the early 1990s, and so many more negative events, TD Bank has survived and ultimately thrived. The bank has grown into a financial force in the US, with a strong presence in banking and an increasing share of wealth management. In short, TD Bank has been a great example of the value of Canadian banks.

But this could not be accomplished without a strong financial base to spring from. In fact, TD Bank has been well capitalized over the years. The bank has maintained a policy that is conducive to this by avoiding high risk businesses and maintaining a conservatism that keeps it grounded.

The lessons that we investors can learn from this are twofold. First, we should value reliability and consistency. Second, we should look for companies that display strong financial management as well as a degree of conservatism.

Q4 results: Higher loan loss provisions

This conservatism is evident in difficult times, such as today. Rising interest rates have put a strain on consumers and lenders alike. As loan losses are escalating, those banks that have strong financial health and solid lending practices, such as TD Bank, will come out relatively unscathed.

In TD’s latest quarter, adjusted revenue increased 8%, which is a testament to the bank’s brand, capabilities, and growth strategy. In fact, the bank’s U.S. business continues to have a lot of growth ahead. While the short-term outlook is not so good, with rising expenses and continued economic uncertainty, TD Bank has stood the test of time. This means that any upcoming weakness will likely be a good opportunity to buy TD Bank.

TD stock: Dividends plus capital appreciation

Shareholders of TD Bank stock have not only had exposure to strong capital gains, but also years of safe, reliable, and growing dividends. In fact, since 2013, the stock has paid out total dividends of $30 per share. But what about the total picture?

Well, as you can see from the table below, TD Bank stock has been a great investment over the last 10 years.

TD stock

During this time period, TD’s stock price doubled and dividends grew at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5%. If you had invested $20,000 in the stock back then, you would have bought 500 shares. This would have given you dividend income of $15,000 and a capital gain of $21,000. Your $20,000 would now be worth $56,700, for a total return of 183%.

The bottom line

Looking at a long history of a stock’s performance can be a good indication of what to expect in the future. While it’s certainly not a guarantee, it can help us understand a company, its business, and its resiliency.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in TD Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Bank Stocks

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality TSX stocks such as EQB and WSP Global have the potential to generate enviable returns to shareholders in the…

Read more »

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

From Novice to Investor: Start Your Stock Market Journey This Year

| Kay Ng

Start investing in dividend stocks today to begin your journey towards long-term wealth creation. Be ready for excitement and volatility!

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Stocks for Beginners

Is it Too Late to Buy Royal Bank of Canada Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock (TSX:RY) is climbing closer to 52-week highs, leaving little time to get in on a great deal.…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Bank Stocks

Is TD Stock a Buy for Total Returns?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is on a roll. Are more gains coming in 2024?

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank's stock price is on a roll. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

Where Will Royal Bank of Canada Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock offers value, diversification, and a history of dividend growth that bodes well for the…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Bank Stocks

Banking on Stability: Canadian Banks with Consistent Dividends

| Kay Ng

Big Canadian bank stocks are blue chip wealth creators. You can earn consistent dividend income from them that grows over…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock (TSX:TD) was once an easy "yes" when it came to a buy. But these days it's less clear.…

Read more »