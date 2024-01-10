Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 10

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 10

TSX stocks may remain volatile today, as investors await Thursday’s U.S. consumer inflation report.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks traded on a weak note on Tuesday, reversing the upward trend seen in the last three sessions. This market volatility could largely be attributed to the ongoing debate among investors about the anticipated changes in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy moves in the near term. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gave up 104 points, or 0.5% of its value, yesterday to settle at 20,971.

Even as tech stocks continued to attract buyers, all other TSX sectors ended the session in red, led by heavy losses in the shares of healthcare, metal mining, and financial companies.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Tilray Brands (TSX:TLRY) tanked by more than 9% to $2.83 per share after its quarterly financial results came out. In the second quarter (ended in November) of its fiscal year 2024, the cannabis giant’s total revenue rose 34.4% YoY (year over year) to US$193.8 million but fell short of Street analysts’ expectations of US$195.1 million.

Nonetheless, a strong 117% YoY positive growth in its beverage alcohol segment revenue helped Tilray post an adjusted quarterly loss of US$2.7 million, significantly narrower than estimates of a US$39 million loss. After ending 2023 with nearly 17% declines, the TSX-listed TLRY stock has extended these losses by 7.5% in January so far.

TD Bank, Nutrien, and Nuvei were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, diving by at least 3.9% each in the last session.

On the positive side, K92 Mining (TSX:KNT) jumped 9.7% to $6.81 per share after announcing its impressive quarterly production results. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Vancouver-headquartered metal miner’s production at its Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea set a record. The quarterly production stood strong at 39,101 ounces of gold equivalent, helping K92 exceed its annual production guidance.

Uranium stocks NexGen Energy, Denison Mines, and Cameco also rallied by over 5% each, making them among the day’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, Suncor Energy, TC Energy, Royal Bank of Canada, and Cenovus Energy were the five most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Precious metals and natural gas prices fell sharply early Wednesday morning. Conversely, crude oil prices were showcasing firmness. Given these largely negative indications, I expect the commodity-heavy TSX index to remain under pressure at the open today.

While no domestic economic releases are due, Canadian energy investors may want to keep an eye on the weekly crude oil stockpile data from the United States this morning.

On the corporate events side, Canadian companies like Aritzia and Cogeco Communications are expected to announce their latest quarterly results after the market closing bell on January 10.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Nuvei. The Motley Fool recommends Cogeco Communications, Nutrien, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top TSX Mining and Materials Stocks to Buy for January 2024

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) and another intriguing miner could be in for more gains in 2024 (and beyond).

Read more »

woman data analyze
Metals and Mining Stocks

Lithium Americas Stock: The Bottom Isn’t Here Yet

| Aditya Raghunath

Lithium Americas is a pre-revenue company part of a cyclical industry, making it a high-risk investment in the current macro…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Will Gold Mining Stocks Shine in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Large-cap TSX gold mining stocks such as Agnico Eagle offer significant upside potential given consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Down 20% Over the Last 8 Months, Is B2Gold Stock a Buy Today?

| Daniel Da Costa

With B2Gold stock trading well off its high, and with interest rates looking like they've finally peaked, is now the…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 21

| Jitendra Parashar

Important economic data from the United States could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 20

| Jitendra Parashar

After Canada’s mixed consumer inflation data, TSX investors’ focus will shift to the important U.S. consumer confidence report today.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

The 3 Top-Performing TSX Stocks in December 2023 (Are They Still Buys?)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks are the top winners of December 2023 so far. More upside could be on the way…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s important consumer inflation report will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »