Home » Investing » 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and another hot stock that I would not dare sleep on in 2024.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Path to retirement

Image source: Getty Images

There are a lot of great stocks out there to help you reach your goal of a comfortable retirement. Whether you have plans to retire in 10, 20, or even 35 years, investors shouldn’t be too rattled by the day-to-day fluctuations or seek to find a reason behind a market’s upbeat or downbeat mood.

You see, Mr. Market is going to be difficult to predict and overreactive to every little bit of news that comes flowing down the pipeline. Instead of searching for reasons to hit that sell button, new investors may wish to determine if what the market is rattled about is just noise. If it is just noise, investors may wish to do some buying to get slightly better prices on their favourite companies.

The first week of 2024 was quite choppy and perhaps a tad negative. The finish to 2023 was quite remarkable, after all. The second week has been calmer, but don’t let this week’s strong start have you put your guard down. Valuations still matters (perhaps now more than ever!), even as the seemingly expensive technology companies lead the upward charge once again.

Can 2023’s hot stocks heat up further in 2024?

Though we’re sure to hear more about a rotation to value (from growth) or a broadening out of the stock market’s winners, I’d not be afraid to punch my ticket for stocks that are “working” in this environment. That means growth companies which have the means to increase sales and earnings steadily over the long term.

In this piece, we’ll check out two intriguing names that I believe are worthy of holding until you finally reach that retirement milestone!

AMD

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) isn’t just another AI chip play that also has its foot in the video-gaming waters. The company has been quietly innovating in the CPU (central processing unit) and GPU (graphics processing unit) scene. Though competition is really fierce in the semiconductor market these days, with every firm seeking to grab a larger piece of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) pie, I’d argue that AMD stock stands to keep the good times going from here. Why?

Its latest Ryzen 8000-series chips are pretty intriguing. They were a standout product during this year’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas. I believe the series could be a game-changer for the firm as it doubles down on the ascent of next-gen AI tech.

Sure, AMD stock is not cheap after more than doubling in a year. However, I still view shares as undervalued relative to where the AI chip scene could be headed next. Indeed, if a firm’s position in a growth market is robust, a higher multiple is justified, given its ability to “grow” into it over time.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a must-watch (or maybe even a must-own) for Canadian growth investors. On Wednesday, shares surged another 1% to $108 and change. Though analysts are getting jittery over the price tag and the stock’s recent run, I view SHOP stock as in the same camp as AMD: it’s a stock that can easily grow into its multiple.

For now, Shopify has hit the ground running with impressive innovations to bolster its impressive e-commerce platform (or should I say a wide-moat ecosystem). In any case, Shopify stock stands out as a great value if the firm can continue impressing on the sales growth front!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

Could Well Health Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health stock has faltered lately, but revenue continues to grow rapidly as the company continues to digitize health care…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tech stocks have a huge year ahead, but even more for those willing to buy at these levels and…

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Investing

3 Stocks That Will Make You Richer in 2024

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three defensive stocks could outperform this year amid an uncertain outlook.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software stock made a new all-time high, growing 55% in the last 12 months. Is it a buy, hold,…

Read more »

clock time
Investing

Is It Too Late to Buy Dollarama Stock?

| Kay Ng

It's not too late to buy Dollarama stock if you have a long-term investment horizon. Start small if you're concerned…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Telus looks oversold. Is it time to buy the stock or should investors wait?

Read more »

Index funds
Tech Stocks

These 2 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as Kinaxis and Docebo trade at a lofty premium in 2024, despite their enviable growth rates.

Read more »

Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Reasons to Buy Aritzia Stock in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

These top three reasons make Aritzia a great growth stock to buy on the dip in 2024.

Read more »