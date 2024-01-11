Home » Investing » Buy 800 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $2,047 in Passive Income

Buy 800 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $2,047 in Passive Income

Passive income gives you regular earnings from multiple sources without working for it. This dividend stock is a good passive-income source.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

In today’s world, having a single source of income is not enough. Building a reserve that can support your active income during difficult times is important. In the long term, this reserve should be able to replace your active income. For such financial freedom, you must invest in dividend stocks that can give you inflation-adjusted passive income for decades. 

A top dividend stock for your passive-income portfolio 

To build a passive-income portfolio, identify Dividend Aristocrats with a strong history of giving dividends without dividend cuts. Telus (TSX:T) is one of the top dividend stocks with a high yield and dividend-growth rate. The telco has been growing dividends for the last 19 years. However, its dividend-growth rate fluctuated as the telco spent significant capital on technology upgrades to stay competitive. It has completed the 5G infrastructure rollout and could reap the benefits of the new technology. 

The 5G era will see several income avenues in cloud computing and networking. It will create the ecosystem for the proliferation of Internet of Things devices and artificial intelligence at the edge. These new avenues of stable income could help Telus continue growing its dividends for another 10 years. 

Telus stock is currently trading at its pre-pandemic levels of around $24. It hovers in the $22-$32 range. The stock price could surge in the next 10 years as 5G opens new opportunities. Now is a good time to buy the stock and lock in a 6% yield. It has already increased its 2024 dividend by 3% for the first quarter and could grow it further in the third quarter. 

Assuming it grows its 2024 annual dividend per share by 6%, it would be $1.515. And if it maintains this growth rate, the annual dividend per share could increase to $2.559 in the next 10 years. Note that the stock that pays dividends is Telus. The company has spun off its digital solutions business, which trades as Telus International under the ticker TXIT. That is a growth stock with volatile stock prices and no passive income. So, be careful when buying Telus stock. 

How to earn $2,047 in passive income from 800 shares of Telus  

If you have $20,000 accumulated from your growth stocks, you can book profits and lock them in Telus stock, which is less volatile. A $20,000 investment could buy you 800 shares of Telus and fetch you $1,212 in passive income by the end of this year. 

YearTelus Dividend per share (6% CAGR)Dividend income from 800 shares
2024$1.5152$1,212.13
2025$1.6061$1,284.86
2026$1.7024$1,361.95
2027$1.8046$1,443.67
2028$1.9129$1,530.29
2029$2.0276$1,622.10
2030$2.1493$1,719.43
2031$2.2782$1,822.60
2032$2.4149$1,931.95
2033$2.5598$2,047.87
 Total$15,976.85
Dividend income from Telus.

If the company continues to grow dividends at a 6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), these 800 shares can fetch you $2,047 in passive income by 2033. Your one-time investment of $20,000 today can earn you an accumulated passive income of around $16,000 in 10 years while keeping your invested amount safe, with a 15% upside or downside for stock price volatility. 

Investor takeaway

Investing $20,000 in one go might not be possible through the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) if you don’t have contribution room carried forward from past years. But if you have some growth stocks like Shopify or opportunistic stocks like Suncor Energy in your TFSA, you could sell them while they are still trading at a high price and book profits. Suncor Energy has already reached its cyclical peak and has limited upside. The stock could fall as oil prices ease and the energy sector accelerates the transition to greener energy. 

Now is a good time to rebalance your portfolio by selling growth stocks at their 52-week high and buying dividend stocks near their lows. Timely rebalancing can help you get the benefit of both growth and dividends. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. 

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Slate Grocery REIT Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Dividend investors should grab Slate Grocery REIT’s 9.6% distribution yield before it goes away in 2024.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Passive-Income Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Investors looking to give themselves a nice raise should consider SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and another great income play!

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a large-cap clean energy company growing at an enviable pace while trading at a cheap valuation.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today 

| Puja Tayal

The start of 2024 brings optimism around real estate stocks, as investors expect interest rate cuts. Now is the time…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Have $75,000 to Invest? Make an Average of $100/Week Tax-Free

| Adam Othman

If you can put together a portfolio of reliable dividend stocks like these three in your TFSA, you can earn…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How To Earn $88 Per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Puja Tayal

The CRA has increased the TFSA limit to $7,000 for 2024. Your $7,000 can give you a monthly passive income…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Invest $583 Each Month to Create $2,103.50 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For major passive income in 2024, look to high dividend payers that have a strong future ahead of lowering interest…

Read more »