Home » Investing » Is It Too Late to Buy Dollarama Stock?

Is It Too Late to Buy Dollarama Stock?

It’s not too late to buy Dollarama stock if you have a long-term investment horizon. Start small if you’re concerned about its high price.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
clock time

Image source: Getty Images

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a top TSX stock that investors would have loved to own from the get-go. It has simply created tremendous wealth for its buy-and-hold investors. For example, a Canadian who invested $10,000 a decade ago would be sitting on about $71,370 for annualized returns of 21.7%.

This greatly outperformed the Canadian stock market, which returned just north of 8% per year in that period. Putting it in perspective, the market would have turned an initial $10,000 investment into roughly $21,750.

In the last 12 months alone, the growth stock has climbed approximately 19%, which is a strong return versus the market’s upside of about 3%. Let’s take a closer look at Dollarama stock

The business

The value retailer essentially has no competition in Canada. So, it runs pretty much a monopoly in the country. On top of that, management has obviously been making excellent selections for its wide variety of consumable products, general merchandise, and seasonal items that may be available in-store or online.

This is evident in its sales per share growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 15.5% in the past 10 fiscal years, which drove operating income per share growth at a CAGR of 19%. The earnings per share growth in the period was at a similarly high pace – just under 19% per year.

The company has about 1,541 stores across Canada, and it has plans to grow the store count to about 2,000. Its merchandise sells at select fixed price points up to $5, which is a great value, particularly in the high inflationary environment we have experienced recently.

Furthermore, Dollarama is trying to extend its success story outside Canada. Currently, it has a joint venture in Dollarcity, a growing value retailer in Latin America. Dollarcity’s products are offered at fixed price points up to US$4 in 480 stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia, and Peru. This partnership could help support Dollarama’s growth.

Is it too late to buy Dollarama stock?

At $97.14 per share at writing, Dollarama stock trades at about 28.5 times its adjusted earnings. This is a high price-to-earnings ratio, which means investors expect it to grow at a high pace. The analyst consensus earnings per share growth estimation is 16.9% per year over the next three to five years, which is above average. Based on the 12-month analyst consensus price target, the stock is fairly valued.

The company has strong operations and a business that is defensive and allows it to drive more sales and profits in economic downturns. Indeed, its earnings per share continued to increase during the 2020 pandemic year.

As noted earlier, in the foreseeable future, the value retailer will be growing its store count. Besides, as Warren Buffett puts it, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” So, it may be a good idea to start buying Dollarama if you don’t already have a position.

If you’re concerned about its high multiple, start small and aim to add on dips, which the volatile stock market would provide occasionally even in this resilient stock. Commission-free trading platforms like Wealthsimple are a great place to build a position in Dollarama. You can invest as little as a $1 a day.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Dollarama. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Telus looks oversold. Is it time to buy the stock or should investors wait?

Read more »

Index funds
Tech Stocks

These 2 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as Kinaxis and Docebo trade at a lofty premium in 2024, despite their enviable growth rates.

Read more »

Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Reasons to Buy Aritzia Stock in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

These top three reasons make Aritzia a great growth stock to buy on the dip in 2024.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Investing

My 2 Favourite Growth Stocks for Wealth-Building in 2024

| Adam Othman

Given their attractive valuations and solid growth prospects in a recovering economy, these two growth stocks can be excellent holdings…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

You Don’t Need All of the Big 6 Bank Stocks — Just These 2

| Adam Othman

Here are the two top bank stocks investors should aim to buy if they are looking for long-term holdings for…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Canadian EV Stocks to Buy in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian EV stocks you can buy in 2024 and hold for years to come…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

The Top 2 Dividend Stocks I’d Consider Buying in January 2024

| Adam Othman

As another year of stock market investing comes into full swing, these two TSX dividend stocks will find their way…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Slate Grocery REIT Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Dividend investors should grab Slate Grocery REIT’s 9.6% distribution yield before it goes away in 2024.

Read more »