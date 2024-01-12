Where will Shopify stock be in 10 years?

Here are the key factors that can play an important role in driving Shopify stock in the next 10 years.

After tanking by 73% in 2022, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock impressed investors by staging a spectacular recovery last year. SHOP stock ended 2023 with over 119% gains, making it among the year’s three top-performing TSX Composite components.

The company’s increased focus on cost-cutting measures and its strong financial growth, even amid macroeconomic challenges, could be the main reasons for its handsome recovery last year. Besides that, a broader market rally in the final quarter of 2023, mainly due to investors’ growing expectations that the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada will soon start cutting interest rates, supported the rally in Shopify stock.

In the next 10 years, we’ll certainly see a lot of new technological advancements and changes in what customers want. That’s why figuring out what will happen to tech stocks like Shopify during this time frame can be nearly impossible. But if we look closely at its recent financials, key strategic focus, and overall market trends, we can try to guess where Shopify stock might be heading in the long run. Let’s begin.

Shopify’s current position

To forecast where Shopify stock might be in a decade, it’s important for us to understand its current position. In the last few years, the Ottawa-based company has managed to firmly establish itself as one of the most trusted e-commerce platform providers globally by helping businesses of all sizes to build and manage their online presence.

Even as Shopify faces stiff competition from large companies like Amazon and other new players, it has made a special place for itself. This could be mainly because Shopify focuses on making its platform easy to use for merchants, lets them customize its solutions to fit their needs, and offers them strong support to make its platform even more attractive.

Solid financial growth in recent years

The coronavirus pandemic acted as a catalyst for Shopify’s financial growth. As lockdowns and social distancing measures were implemented across the globe in 2020, more businesses rapidly shifted to online platforms, significantly boosting the demand for Shopify’s easy-to-use e-commerce solutions.

In five years between 2017 and 2022, Shopify’s revenue soared by nearly 732%, and its adjusted net profit jumped by around 213%. Even as the ongoing macroeconomic challenges continued to affect the consumer and business spending environment last year, the Canadian e-commerce giant’s revenue grew positively by 27.2% year over year in the first three quarters of 2023 to US$4.9 billion.

Where will Shopify stock be in 10 years?

In 10 years, Shopify stock has the potential to continue trending upward, supported by the company’s continuous innovation and expansion strategy. We also shouldn’t forget that in the post-pandemic era, more businesses than ever are trying to expand their online presence amid a booming global e-commerce market. Given that, the demand for Shopify’s services is likely to grow exponentially in the years to come, suggesting that its growth story might be far from over.

However, its journey as an e-commerce platform provider will almost certainly face challenges in the long run due mainly to growing competition. Nonetheless, given its dominating global presence and focus on innovation, its financials can continue to grow even at a higher pace in the year to come.

While the possibility of short-term ups and downs can’t be ruled out, Shopify is definitely worth considering in 2024 if you’re looking for a fundamentally solid growth stock with the potential to yield outstanding returns in the next 10 years.