Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Should You Buy Athabasca Oil While it’s Below $5?

Should You Buy Athabasca Oil While it’s Below $5?

A mid-cap energy stock with enormous gains in the last two years and trading below $5 remains a buying opportunity for growth investors.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX’s information technology sector was the top performer in 2023 with its 55.56% gain. Energy went underwater with -0.83%, although one mid-cap constituent was a big winner for the second consecutive year,

Strong returns

Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH) followed its 102.5% gain in 2022 with a 73.03% return in 2023. At $4.40 per share, the total return in three years is a mind-boggling 2,414.39%. This high-growth stock remains a buying opportunity, and it would be best to buy it now before the price climbs further in 2024.

Athabasca Oil, a $2.5 billion liquids-weighted intermediate producer, operates and develops Canada’s premier resource plays (Montney, Duvernay, Oil Sands). Its two core divisions, Thermal Oil and Light Oil, boast top-tier, long-life asset bases and are responsible for Athabasca’s financial sustainability.

Profitable production growth

Management’s primary focus is to maximize corporate free cash flow (FCF) while maintaining Athabasca’s production base with low sustaining capital requirements. The $145 million capital program in 2023 advances the expansion project at Leismer and operational readiness in Light Oil.

With the new $175 million capital program, Athabasca expects production to reach 37,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) by year-end 2024, or 14% growth from year-end 2023. This year’s capital budget focuses on profitable production growth and strong FCF generation.

Athabasca hopes to generate $500 million of adjusted funds flow and $325 million of FCF (US$80/barrel West Texas Intermediate & US$15/barrel Western Canadian Select heavy differential)this year. But for 2024 to 2026, the company forecasts $1 billion in FCF, representing over 50% of its current equity market capitalization.

Moreover, Athabasca plans to allocate 100% of FCF this year to shareholders through share buybacks. The company implemented its inaugural share-buyback program last year to show its return-of-capital commitment to shareholders. The energy stock is a non-dividend payer, but the capital gains more than compensate.

New growth catalyst

On December 19, 2023, Athabasca Oil and Cenovus Energy announced the creation of Duvernay Energy Corp., a new joint venture. Besides their 70% and 30% equity interests in Duvernay Energy, Athabasca and Cenovus will contribute $22 million and $18 million in seed capital to fund the creation of the independent, standalone company.

The two companies will consolidate their assets in northwest Alberta’s Kaybob Duvernay resource play. Under the management and operating services agreement, effective January 1, 2024, Athabasca will oversee the management of Duvernay Energy. Regarding the board’s composition, Athabasca will nominate three members, while Cenovus will nominate one. The parties hope to obtain regulatory approvals and close the transaction in the first quarter of 2024.

Athabasca expects Duvernay Energy to accelerate value capture for its shareholders through accretive production and cash flow growth. Management said the new entity will not affect Athabasca’s ability to fund capital in its Thermal Oil division or its return of capital strategy.

Lastly, the transaction consolidates Athabasca’s and Cenovus’s 100% working interest in operated assets. Duvernay Energy also provides flexibility and efficiencies of scale for impactful development.

Robust free cash flow profile

Athabasca is poised to repeat its superb performance in the last two years. The new joint venture complements its Thermal assets and enhances the company’s robust FCF profile.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Energy Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy Canadian Utilities Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares are valuable, the dividend is high, and growth is on the way for Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock on the…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a great stock that can provide growth and income for decades? Investors may want to buy…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. wholesale inflation data will be the key focus of TSX investors today.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Energy Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy No Matter What 2024 Brings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are a strong buy in the next year, and even stronger beyond that. All while continually collecting…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Energy Stocks

If You Had Invested $5,000 in Enbridge Stock in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) has a long history of dividend increases, but what about returns? There, the stock tends to fall…

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is it Now Too Late to Buy Enbridge Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge rallied through Q4 last year. Are more gains on the way for ENB stock?

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 9

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index just reached its highest closing level in more than 20 months.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

Here’s Why Canadian Utilities Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is among the leading dividend growth stocks long-term investors may want to consider on dips moving forward.

Read more »