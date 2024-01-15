Here are three of the top dividend stocks long-term investors may want to consider in this current market, especially if rates come down.

3 Magnificent Dividend Stocks to Buy in January and Forget About for a Decade

One week into January 2024, investors are already looking for the best dividend stocks to earn a steady passive income over a long time. If you are interested, we have made a list you can follow.

Below are three dividend stocks where you can invest right away and let your wealth grow for almost a decade.

Enbridge

Along with its subsidiaries, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) functions as an energy generator and distributing company. This firm functions through five major segments. These are gas transmission and midstream, energy services, renewable power generation, liquid pipeline, and gas distribution.

The power company is looking into expanding its presence in the renewable power generation sector by adding holdings in North America. This company’s stocks received a 14% boost since early October. Recently, the stock has been trading in a sideways fashion, though in recent months, it has been trending in the right direction.

Enbridge aims to achieve a 3% distributable cash flow. Furthermore, Enbridge also signed an agreement to purchase three U.S. natural gas utilities for US$14 billion.

Looking ahead to a fruitful 2024, with new projects and acquisitions along with falling interest rates, this company announced a dividend raise of 3.1% for this year. This means retirees and long-term investors can choose ENB stocks for capital growth in the long run.

CAPREIT

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) is Canada’s prominent publicly traded provider of rental housing. To September 2023, this company owned 64,500 residential facilities, including townhouses, houses, apartment suites, and manufactured home family suites. These properties are scattered around the Netherlands and Canada, making up investment properties worth US$16.5 billion.

In its latest report of December 2023, this company announced acquisitions of rental properties in Canada for an aggregate value of US$90.5 million. Recently, CAPREIT purchased a 12-story rental apartment that holds nearly 114 top-notch residential suites. These acquisitions open up the potential for CAR.UN stock to offer significant returns to investors in 2024 and beyond.

Scotiabank

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is among the most popular Canadian banks for investors to consider. Outside of its domestic market, the company offers financial services in the U.S., Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Chile, and many other countries globally. Additionally, this lender offers financial products like savings accounts, debit and credit cards, loans, investment insurance, and much more.

Indeed, as an individual bank stock, Scotiabank has been a relatively strong performer after a rough 2023. Analysts believe that Bank of Nova Scotia might encounter more gains in 2024, which is a silver lining for present shareholders as they keep holding these stocks.

Currently, BNS stock offers a robust 6.6% dividend yield and thus can be a great pick for investors to purchase in this current environment.