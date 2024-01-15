Home » Investing » Where Could WELL Health Stock Be Headed in 2024?

Where Could WELL Health Stock Be Headed in 2024?

Here’s where WELL Health may be headed in the medium-term from here.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
healthcare pharma

Image source: Getty Images

You may have heard of WELL Health Technologies (TSX: WELL). It is currently the largest operator and owner of outpatient health clinics in Canada. As one of the top-performing growth stocks on the Canadian stock exchanges over the past five years, investors may rightly be interested in the potential direction of its stock price.

Let’s dive into this stock’s overall business and where it may be headed in the medium term from here.

What to know about WELL Health

WELL Health Technologies is a Canada-based digital health technology company with its headquarters situated in Vancouver. It is said to be Canada’s largest operator and owner of outpatient health clinics. The company provides solutions for electronic medical records (EMR), cybersecurity, revenue cycle and billing management, clinical operations and allied health services, and digital apps.

The segments can be categorized into three divisions: omnichannel patient services (primary), omnichannel patient services (specialized), and virtual services. The omnichannel patient services (primary) cover allied health and clinical operations, and the omnichannel patient services (specialized) include two segments: MyHealth and CRH. The range of virtual services includes billing and revenue cycle management solutions, cyber security, digital apps, and EMR.

Over the past five years, the company has recorded 60% revenue growth annually, while its share price has increased at an impressive rate on an annualized basis. 

Strong revenue growth forecasted ahead

WELL Health has been performing well in terms of growth due to its diversified streams of revenue. Achieving record revenues in 19 quarters consecutively attributes this success to the sustained growth in omnichannel patient visits.

Additionally, the company aims to exceed its annual revenue of over $900 million by 2024 through organic expansion. Notably, WELL Health is strategically concentrating on profitable growth initiatives and value-adding acquisitions, further accelerating its upward trajectory.

At an enterprise value/sales ratio of 1.5 times, which is well below its historical average, the stock is significantly undervalued based on its revenue. This makes it a potentially attractive investment at its current price. Building on organic sales and strategic acquisitions, WELL Health is primed for healthy cash flow and market expansion. The company’s commitment to artificial intelligence development further deepens its product line-up, setting the stage for long-term growth.

Bottom line

To sum up, WELL Health is one of the best-performing digital healthcare stocks in Canada. With the company aiming to surpass the $900 million mark in terms of its annual turnover, there’s plenty of upside ahead.

Accordingly, for growth investors looking for a top pick, WELL stock is worth a look. Right now, this is a company I’ve got on my watch list. If we get any sort of major drawdowns, I will take a more serious look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for growth stocks to buy and hold forever? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why Shopify Is a No-Brainer Growth Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock may have doubled in share price this year, but that could certainly happen yet again in 2024.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are still on sale.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Bank Stocks

TD Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold?

| Kay Ng

Given the track record and the current valuation of TD stock, it is not a bad buy at a dividend…

Read more »

stock analysis
Investing

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Dollarama consistently opening 60-70 new stores every single year, where will the growth stock be in five years?

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 Top AI Stocks to Buy in January 2024

| Adam Othman

If you’re looking for a great way to jump on the AI stocks bandwagon, look no further than these two…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for tech stocks that could help you get rich by retirement? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Stocks for Beginners

Opinion: 3 of the Best Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Hold for 10 Years

| Robin Brown

Investing is for the patient. Here are three Canadian stocks to buy this year that could really deliver in 10…

Read more »