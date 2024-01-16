Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 16

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 16

Canada’s consumer inflation report will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market trended upward for a second consecutive session on Monday, as investors continued to bet on rate cut expectations following the release of the recent softer-than-expected U.S. wholesale inflation numbers. Even as the markets in the United States remained closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 72 points, or 0.3%, to settle at 21,062.

While all main market sectors, except metal mining, ended the session in the green territory, notable gains in utility, consumer noncyclical, and healthcare stocks mainly guided the TSX benchmark higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Denison Mines, Badger Infrastructure Solutions, Athabasca Oil, and Energy Fuels were the top-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they advanced by more than 4% each.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) rose nearly 2% to $13.40 per share after the company announced its preliminary 2023 production results, gave guidance for 2024 to 2026, and announced steps to strengthen its balance sheet.

In 2023, the Vancouver-headquartered company’s copper production fell 9% year over year to 708 thousand tonnes. First Quantum has also adjusted its gold and nickel production strategies to reflect current market conditions. Additionally, it announced the suspension of dividends and a reduction in capital expenditure to preserve financial strength as production at its Cobre Panama mine is halted. After witnessing 61.6% value erosion in 2023, FM stock has risen to 23.5% in January so far.

On the flip side, Filo, Wesdome Gold Mines, IAMGOLD, and Cargojet were yesterday’s worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they slipped by at least 2.5% each.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, TD Bank, Denison Mines, Athabasca Oil, TC Energy, and Bank of Montreal were the five most heavily traded stocks.

TSX today

Most commodity prices were largely mixed early Monday morning, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

Statistics Canada’s monthly consumer inflation report will remain on investors’ radar today, which could give further direction to TSX stocks by shaping expectations for the Bank of Canada’s forthcoming policy decisions.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 15

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks are likely to see low volatility today with the U.S. market closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Buy: Cameco Stock or Barrick Gold Shares?

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and Cameco (TSX:CCO) are great stocks that could do really well in 2024.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The important U.S. consumer inflation report will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 10

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today, as investors await Thursday's U.S. consumer inflation report.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top TSX Mining and Materials Stocks to Buy for January 2024

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) and another intriguing miner could be in for more gains in 2024 (and beyond).

Read more »

woman data analyze
Metals and Mining Stocks

Lithium Americas Stock: The Bottom Isn’t Here Yet

| Aditya Raghunath

Lithium Americas is a pre-revenue company part of a cyclical industry, making it a high-risk investment in the current macro…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Will Gold Mining Stocks Shine in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Large-cap TSX gold mining stocks such as Agnico Eagle offer significant upside potential given consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Down 20% Over the Last 8 Months, Is B2Gold Stock a Buy Today?

| Daniel Da Costa

With B2Gold stock trading well off its high, and with interest rates looking like they've finally peaked, is now the…

Read more »