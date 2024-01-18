Home » Investing » Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

Given their high-growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these growth stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks have the potential to deliver superior returns in the long run due to their higher growth prospects. However, these companies require higher capital to fund their growth. These companies trade at expensive valuations as investors are ready to pay the premium to earn superior returns. So, investors with longer time frames and higher risk-taking abilities could buy these stocks to earn multi-fold returns.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) offers small- and medium-scale enterprises cloud-based omnichannel commerce and payment solutions. Amid the improvement in broader equity markets and solid second-quarter earnings of fiscal 2024, the company has witnessed healthy buying since the beginning of October. Its stock price has increased by over 30% during the period. However, it still trades at an 85% discount compared to its all-time high.

Further, the Montreal-based tech company’s growth prospects look healthy amid the ongoing shift towards an omnichannel-selling business model. It has also launched new products and artificial intelligence-powered tools to meet the growing needs of its customers. Its customers continue to adopt multiple modules, thus expanding its high gross transaction value (GTV) customer base. Further, its Unified Payments initiative and expansion of its payment solutions to new markets could drive its financials in the coming quarters.

Bolstered by these growth initiatives, Lightspeed’s management expects its fiscal 2024 revenue to grow 21.5%. Also, the management is confident of breaking even or delivering positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) this fiscal year, making it an attractive buy.

goeasy

Another growth stock that I am bullish on would be goeasy (TSX:GSY), which offers leasing and lending services to subprime customers. It has grown its revenue and adjusted EPS (earnings per share) in double digits since 2000. Supported by these solid performances, the company has returned over 17,000% since 2000 at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 25%. Despite the strong growth over the last two decades, the company has acquired a smaller percentage of its addressable market. So, it has a high scope for expansion.

Amid stable credit and payment performance, the company’s net charge-off rate has declined to 8.8% in the recently reported third quarter compared to 9.3% in the previous year’s quarter. Its allowance for future credit losses has declined from 7.42% to 7.37%. Notably, the company has adopted next-gen credit models, tightened its credit tolerance limits, and enhanced its underwriting and income verification processes, which could boost its operating performances. So, its growth prospects look healthy.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a tech-enabled healthcare provider that develops products and services to help healthcare providers improve their patient outcomes. The company reported a 40% topline growth in its recently reported third quarter. However, its net losses more than doubled to $4.5 million, leading to a pullback in its stock price.

Meanwhile, the company has initiated an enterprise-wide cost-optimization initiative, which can improve its cost efficiency and cash flows. Further, the company is also working on acquiring 13 clinics through its absorption program and 30 clinics through mergers and acquisitions, which could boost its financials. The company could also benefit from the growing adoption of telehealthcare services and increased digitization of clinical procedures.

Amid these growth initiatives, WELL Health’s management expects its 2024 topline to reach $900 million, representing an 18% year-over-year growth. So, given its high-growth prospects and the initiatives taken by the management to improve its profitability, I am bullish on WELL Health.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Stocks for Retirees Who Love Generous Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock is a great long-term dividend play to hang onto through the years if you seek income…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest When the Yield Curve Is Inverted

| Andrew Button

Inverted yield curves often portend a recession. Here are some ideal stock sectors for uncertain economic times.

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued dividend stocks such as Sun Life and TD Bank should be part of your shopping list in 2024.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks That Look Seriously Undervalued in January 2024

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock and another top dividend play could help build dividend wealth through the decades.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

New Year’s Resolution: Build Wealth With Smart Stocks

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Burned by meme stocks? Here's a smart ETF to help fix your portfolio.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

GFL Environmental is a blue-chip recession-resistant company growing at a consistent pace with a focus on earnings and debt.

Read more »

Online shopping
Dividend Stocks

If You Invested $10,000 in Slate Grocery REIT Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today 

| Puja Tayal

Slate Grocery REIT is trading at a sweet spot. A $10,000 investment now can give you $950 in annual passive…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10

| Adam Othman

For most investors, the no-brainer stock picks are typically conservative blue chips with solid histories. But you can miss compelling…

Read more »