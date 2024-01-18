Home » Investing » Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

Undervalued dividend stocks such as Sun Life and TD Bank should be part of your shopping list in 2024.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm

Source: Getty Images

Dividend investing is a popular strategy among investors for several reasons. First, it allows you to create a passive-income stream at a low cost. Second, if companies increase their dividends each year, your effective yield widens significantly over time. Third, in addition to capital gains, investors are also positioned to benefit from long-term capital gains.

However, investing in dividend stocks is not straightforward. Investors need to identify a portfolio of companies that have a sustainable payout ratio with the ability to grow cash flows across market cycles.

Here are three such safe dividend stocks you can own for the next 10 years.

Brookfield Asset Management stock

With more than US$850 billion in assets under management, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a blue-chip stock with massive upside potential. The Canadian company expects institutional investors to increase their allocation in alternatives to US$23.2 trillion in 2026, up from US$4 billion in 2010.

Moreover, the allocation of institutional investors towards alternative asset classes might surpass 60% by the end of this decade, up from just 5% in 2000. These secular trends should allow BAM to benefit from higher management fees and earnings going forward.

Despite an uncertain macro environment, BAM expects capital inflows to rise by US$150 billion in 2023. Moreover, it is optimistic of ending 2028 with US$1 trillion in fee-bearing capital, up from US$440 billion today and US$129 billion in 2018.

BAM offers shareholders an annual dividend of US$1.28 per share, translating to a yield of 3.3%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock

The banking sector is highly cyclical, which can make investors nervous. Several bank stocks in the U.S. were forced to lower and even suspend dividends during the subprime mortgage crisis in 2008.

However, Canadian banks including Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) could easily maintain their dividends due to a conservative lending approach. Canada’s banking sector is heavily regulated, which has enabled TD and its peers to enjoy entrenched positions in multiple markets such as retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, wealth management, and investment banking.

Down 26% from all-time highs, TD Bank offers a tasty dividend yield of 5.1%. Moreover, these payouts have risen by more than 7% annually over two decades. Priced at 10 times forward earnings, TD Bank stock is not expensive and is forecast to gain over 13% in the next 12 months.

Sun Life Financial stock

The final TSX dividend stock on the list is Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF), which currently yields 4.6%. Sun Life ended the third quarter (Q3) with $1.34 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and $930 in earnings.

Its solid performance in the September quarter was driven by its wealth management business, higher fee-related earnings, and growth in Asia’s individual protection business. While AUM grew by 6%, its earnings rose by 15% year over year in Q3.

Sun Life Asia had a bumper quarter as individual insurance sales surged by 60%. In Hong Kong, sales grew by 300% year over year and 50% sequentially. This was offset by weak earnings growth in the U.S. business.

Priced at 10 times forward earnings, SLF stock trades at a discount of 10% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest When the Yield Curve Is Inverted

| Andrew Button

Inverted yield curves often portend a recession. Here are some ideal stock sectors for uncertain economic times.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks That Look Seriously Undervalued in January 2024

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock and another top dividend play could help build dividend wealth through the decades.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

GFL Environmental is a blue-chip recession-resistant company growing at a consistent pace with a focus on earnings and debt.

Read more »

Online shopping
Dividend Stocks

If You Invested $10,000 in Slate Grocery REIT Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today 

| Puja Tayal

Slate Grocery REIT is trading at a sweet spot. A $10,000 investment now can give you $950 in annual passive…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income in 2024

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap and offer attractive yields.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10

| Adam Othman

For most investors, the no-brainer stock picks are typically conservative blue chips with solid histories. But you can miss compelling…

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend-growth stocks still look cheap and offer high yields.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Dividend Stocks

How to Create $2,154.76 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to creating passive income, look at the sectors providing that income and due to bounce in 2024.…

Read more »