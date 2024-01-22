Home » Investing » Invest $533 Each Month to Create $588.96 in Passive Income in 2024

Invest $533 Each Month to Create $588.96 in Passive Income in 2024

If you want stable passive income, don’t invest every penny you have. Instead, keep it safe and stable for long-term income.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to investing long term, Canadian investors need to be real with themselves. Don’t look at your New Year’s resolution and plan to put all your cash aside to invest at a market bottom. There are so many reasons why this is the wrong thing to do.

First off, no one knows when the market bottom will be. It may have already happened, it may come summer 2024. Who knows? If the pandemic crash taught us anything, it’s that anything can happen on the market. And it usually does.

But furthermore, don’t commit to putting yourself practically into debt for investments. That’s why today we’re going to focus on how to invest a stable amount of cash on a regular basis, which can still create major riches.

What can you actually afford

To plan out how to invest properly this year, you want to find that magical number. The number you can invest comfortably month after month, pay cheque after pay cheque, without fearing that you’re going to need to use your credit card more than usual.

The goal is to make money. You’re not going to achieve this goal if you’re putting everything on a credit card with super high interest rates! Instead, it’s time to budget, and create some automated contributions.

Look at your spending habits over the last three months and assign a dollar amount to each and every line item. Then look at what you’re making. The goal here is to identify how much money is left that you can put aside for investing every month. For example, let’s say you can put aside $533 every month, with $200 saved for spending on various recreational items. You still have fun money while still putting cash aside consistently.

Consider dollar-cost averaging

A great way for new investors to use that money to their advantage is to consider dollar-cost averaging. This is where investors assign a certain amount of money to a certain investment the same time, every month.

Over time the share price will go up and down, but average out over the long term. And that long term will show that your investments will go up higher and higher. That way, you’re not playing the market or trying to get in on a market bottom. Sometimes, you’ll get a deal; other times, you won’t. But if you choose the right stock, overall, you’ll certainly make some strong returns.

But what is the right stock? There are quite a few things to consider. So, let’s look at where a great place to begin might be.

Go big

Now, I don’t just mean go towards the biggest companies. Instead, I mean go towards the Big Six banks. These Canadian banks have proven time and again that they are not going anywhere. And what’s more, these provide a strong opportunity for today’s investor.

Canadian banks have been through every type of downturn you can think of and come out the other side. There simply isn’t as much competition here as there is in the United States, for example. So, these banks have more provisions on hand for loan losses to keep them secure.

Yet of them all, right now I would consider Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) the safest option. It offers a dividend yield of 4.13%, with shares rising higher. This comes from Royal Bank stock recently being approved to purchase HSBC, which will add a huge roster of wealthy clients to the bank’s bottom line.

So, let’s say you invested in this stock, putting that $533 aside each and every month. In total, that would be $6,396 for the year. Here is what that could create if shares then hit 52-week highs.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
RY – now$13348$5.52$264.96quarterly$6,396
RY- highs$14048$5.52$264.96quarterly$6,720

Even with that small increase, you could achieve returns of $324 and $264.96 in dividends. That’s passive income totalling $588.96. But Royal Bank stock likely has even more room to run this year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Could CNR Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian National Railway stock could've minted new millionaires since 1995. Could it create more wealth for new investors?

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stock Picks With Explosive Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stocks with explosive potential are excellent picks for TFSA investors looking to maximize tax-free money growth.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn an Enormous Passive Income That the CRA Can’t Tax

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can consider holding quality TSX dividend stocks to create tax-free passive income for life.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with limited capital can confidently invest in 5 low-priced stocks with solid growth potential.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Dream: 6.84% Returns to Fuel Your Income Goals

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A big bank stock with the highest yield in the industry is a dividend dream for income investors.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Buy This TSX Stock for Reliable Monthly Dividend Income

| Adam Othman

Consider adding this monthly dividend stock to your self-directed TFSA for monthly and tax-free passive income.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Cash Should You Invest to Earn $300/Month?

| Robin Brown

Wondering how much cash you need to earn $300/month of passive income? Here's an idea of how much you will…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Investing FOMO? Don’t Make a Hasty Mistake With Your 2024 TFSA Contribution

| Kay Ng

Investing stocks early in the year, doesn't necessarily get you the best prices. So, plan before you make your 2024…

Read more »