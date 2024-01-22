Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 22

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 22

Falling commodity prices could drive the TSX index lower at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The stock market in Canada trended further upward on Friday, as weaker-than-expected domestic retail sales and U.S. existing home sales data kept investors’ interest rate cut hopes alive. The S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 150 points, or 0.7%, to 20,907 — marking its second consecutive winning day.

While all main market sectors ended the session in the green territory, the TSX benchmark’s rally was primarily driven by solid gains in real estate, technology, and bank stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Tricon Residential (TSX:TCN) popped by 27.3% to $14.83 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock. This sharp rally in TCN stock came after the Toronto-based rental housing firm entered an arrangement agreement with the American investment giant Blackstone.

Under the agreement, Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust are set to acquire Tricon Residential for US$11.25 per common share in cash, amounting to a $3.5 billion equity transaction value. Tricon, which will go private after the transaction, plans to complete major development projects in the U.S. and Canada under Blackstone’s ownership. On a year-to-date basis, Tricon stock is now up 23%.

Celestica and Trisura Group were also among the session’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they rose at least 4.7% each.

In contrast, Lithium Americas (Argentina), Lithium Americas, Birchcliff Energy, Richelieu Hardware, and Fortuna Silver Mines dived by more than 4% each, making them the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Royal Bank of Canada, Tricon Residential, BlackBerry, Enbridge, and Birchcliff Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were trading on a negative note early Monday morning, pointing to a lower open for the main TSX index today.

Although no major economic releases are due today, TSX stocks may still remain volatile as traders adjust their open positions before the Bank of Canada’s upcoming interest rate decision, which is due on Wednesday.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tricon Residential and Trisura Group. The Motley Fool recommends Blackstone, Enbridge, and Richelieu Hardware. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Business people shaking hands
Bank Stocks

Is Royal Bank of Canada a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock (TSX:RY) has many reasons to consider it a buy, but after some major announcements are shares too…

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy goeasy Stock? Here’s My Take

| Jitendra Parashar

Will GSY stock continue soaring after outperforming the broader market by a big margin in 2023? Let’s find out.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a Canadian banking king that investors may wish to consider for its dividend yield.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

2 Big Stocks to Buy When There’s Another Market Selloff

| Jitendra Parashar

Another market selloff could make these two dividend-paying big Canadian stocks look even more attractive to buy in 2024.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Bank Stocks

Could Royal Bank Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank is off the 12-month low. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Bank Stocks

TD Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold?

| Kay Ng

Given the track record and the current valuation of TD stock, it is not a bad buy at a dividend…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Bank Stocks

1 Top Dividend Stock Down 30% to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

This stock still looks oversold, despite the recent bounce.

Read more »

Value for money
Bank Stocks

3 Cheap Stocks I’d Buy In Bulk Before the Next Bull Market Arrives

| Aditya Raghunath

Value stocks such as EQB and Aritzia trade at a lower multiple allowing investors to derive outsized gains when market…

Read more »