Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 23

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 23

After rising 3.6% the previous month, the main TSX index has largely remained mixed so far in January.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks traded positively for the third session in a row on Monday, as investors awaited key economic releases scheduled for later this week, including the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 18 points, or 0.1%, to settle at 20,924.

Even as healthcare, real estate, and consumer cyclical stocks witnessed healthy gains, weakness in other sectors like utility, industrial, and metal mining stocks restricted the TSX benchmark’s upward movement.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) rose 4.2% to $15.06 per share after more equity research firms raised their respective target prices on the stock. Notably, Street analysts started turning more optimistic on MTL stock last week after the Okotoks-headquartered logistics company announced its intentions to acquire ContainerWorld, a transportation and warehousing firm based in British Columbia.

The ContainerWorld deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, will help Mullen expand its operations in British Columbia and Ontario by adding more than one million square feet of warehousing space. After declining by 3.5% last year, MTL stock has risen 7.3% in January so far.

Canada Goose, Precision Drilling, and BlackBerry were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange yesterday, as they inched up by at least 3.9% each.

In contrast, Bombardier, Ero Copper, Algoma Steel, and First Quantum Minerals dived by at least 3.6% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Royal Bank of Canada, Enbridge, TC Energy, Bank of Montreal, and Cenovus Energy were the most heavily traded stocks.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures and metals prices were bullish early Tuesday morning, which could lift the commodity-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

While no big economic announcements are due this morning, TSX investors may want to remain cautious before the Canadian central bank’s monetary policy event and the release of other key economic releases scheduled for Wednesday.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Canadian National Railway will announce its December quarter results after the market closing bell on January 23. Street analysts expect the real transportation giant to report earnings of $1.99 per share with the help of $4.37 billion in quarterly revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Value Stock Down 42% to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Agnico Eagle Mines is a beaten-down Canadian gold mining company that offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s retail sales report, and the U.S. existing home sales data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Sliding commodity prices could pressure the main TSX index today.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Cameco Stock: This Stock is Poised for a Potential Bull Run in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) may be the biggest uranium producer, but it may not be the best if you're looking for…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. retail sales report will remain on TSX investors’ radar today, as falling commodity prices weigh on stocks.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s consumer inflation report will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 15

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks are likely to see low volatility today with the U.S. market closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Buy: Cameco Stock or Barrick Gold Shares?

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and Cameco (TSX:CCO) are great stocks that could do really well in 2024.

Read more »