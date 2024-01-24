Home » Investing » Better Bank Buy: RBC Stock or JPMorgan?

Better Bank Buy: RBC Stock or JPMorgan?

Banking giants RBC and JPMorgan are trading at a cheap valuation while offering investors a tasty dividend yield in 2024.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

While bank stocks are cyclical, they have generated significant wealth for long-term shareholders. Due to an asset-light model, earnings for the banking sector widen at a consistent pace during periods of economic expansion. Further, several big banks also pay shareholders a dividend, allowing investors to create a passive income stream in the process.

In the last 20 years, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has returned over 800% to shareholders after adjusting for dividends. Comparatively, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) stock has surged 641% in this period. Let’s see which of the two bank stocks is a better buy right now.

The bull case for JPMorgan stock

JPMorgan crushed Wall Street estimates in the fourth quarter (Q4), despite an uncertain macro environment. In fact, the big bank has now beaten consensus earnings estimates for six consecutive quarters, showcasing its ability to navigate challenging economic conditions.

JPMorgan and its banking peers south of the border shored up their balance sheets soon after the financial crisis in 2008-09. Similar to other banks, JPMorgan also saw a massive influx in deposits during the COVID-19 pandemic on the back of fiscal spending and an uptick in household savings.

JPMorgan ended 2023 with more than US$1.4 billion in cash, providing it with the flexibility to expand its loan book or increase its liquidity reserves. JPMorgan and other bank stocks experienced a strong rally in the last quarter of 2023 on the possibility of multiple interest rate cuts in 2024. Alternatively, an economic downturn might pressure the financials of the banking sector in the near term.

JPMorgan was forced to cut its quarterly dividends by 87% to just US$0.05 per share in 2010. It now pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of US$1.05 per share, indicating an annual growth rate of more than 25%, which is exceptional.

With a forward yield of 2.5%, JPMorgan stock may not seem all that attractive to income-seeking investors. However, priced at 10.7 times forward earnings, the banking giant trades at a discount of more than 10% to consensus price target estimates.

The bull case for Royal Bank of Canada stock

RBC has a dividend yield of 4.14%, much higher than JPMorgan. Moreover, while most U.S. banks had to lower or suspend dividends during the financial crisis, RBC and its Canadian peers could maintain these payouts with relative ease.

The Canadian banking sector is heavily regulated, allowing RBC and other TSX big banks to enjoy entrenched positions in Canada. However, while RBC and other Canadian banks might not grow at a similar pace compared to U.S. banks, a conservating lending policy allows domestic lenders to thrive across market cycles.

Priced at less than 12 times forward earnings, RBC trades at a similar valuation to JPM. It is also priced at a discount of 5%, given consensus price target estimates.

The Foolish takeaway

It’s quite difficult to choose a winner between the two companies. Investors looking for a blue-chip dividend stock can invest in RBC, while those who aim to generate higher returns in terms of capital gains can opt for JPM.

You can also consider gaining exposure to both the banking heavyweights that remain positioned to derive outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy TD Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Kay Ng

There's no reason not to buy some TD stock today for its cheap valuation and big dividend! Expect to hold…

Read more »

stock analysis
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: TD Bank Stock or Scotiabank?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) may be the better long-term bet.

Read more »

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

3 Bank Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

| Andrew Button

Bank stocks like EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) could go parabolic if the yield curve un-inverts.

Read more »

tsx today
Bank Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices could drive the TSX index lower at the open today.

Read more »

Business people shaking hands
Bank Stocks

Is Royal Bank of Canada a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock (TSX:RY) has many reasons to consider it a buy, but after some major announcements are shares too…

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy goeasy Stock? Here’s My Take

| Jitendra Parashar

Will GSY stock continue soaring after outperforming the broader market by a big margin in 2023? Let’s find out.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a Canadian banking king that investors may wish to consider for its dividend yield.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

2 Big Stocks to Buy When There’s Another Market Selloff

| Jitendra Parashar

Another market selloff could make these two dividend-paying big Canadian stocks look even more attractive to buy in 2024.

Read more »