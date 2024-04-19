Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio in 2024 With Just $25,000

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio in 2024 With Just $25,000

Invest in quality monthly dividend ETFs such as the XDIV to create a recurring and reliable passive-income stream for life.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Building a passive-income stream is a proven strategy to accelerate your retirement plans and grow your wealth over time. But in most cases, you would need a ton of capital to begin a passive-income stream.

For instance, the most popular way to build a recurring income stream is to purchase real estate and rent it out to tenants. However, the average cost of a house in Toronto is over $1.1 million, while the average rental yield is less than 4%. It means you would earn around $40,000 in annual rental on an investment that costs you more than $1 million.

Moreover, a majority of homeowners will have to fund the purchase with a sizeable amount of debt. In the last two years, rising interest rates have significantly increased the cost of debt in the process. Additionally, you have to account for expenses such as maintenance, taxes, and periods of vacancy, which reduces your overall returns.

Instead, a low-cost way to create a reliable stream of passive income is to invest in dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have a monthly payout. One such ETF trading on the TSX is iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDIV).

Benefits of investing in ETFs

Before diving deeper into the XDIV ETF, let’s see why investing in these financial instruments is a no-brainer.

Investing in low-cost ETFs is the best way to gain exposure to the stock market. Why? Because consistently picking individual stocks that can outpace the broader markets is difficult, time-consuming, and requires a ton of expertise.

Typically, ETFs hold a basket of stocks across multiple sectors which lowers investment risk significantly. Further, similar to stocks, ETFs are traded on an exchange, making them highly liquid in nature.

An overview of the XDIV ETF

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF provides investors with exposure to a portfolio of top TSX stocks with above-average dividend yields and steady or increasing dividends.

Its rules-based methodology analyses stocks on the basis of dividend growth, yield, and payout ratio. Moreover, the ETF has a monthly payout ratio, making it ideal for income-seeking investors.

Introduced in July 2017, the XDIV ETF has returned 29% to shareholders since its launch. However, after adjusting for dividends, total returns are closer to 73%. In the last five years, the ETF has returned 9.9% annually, resulting in inflation-beating gains for investors.

With $1.1 billion in total assets under management, XDIV ETF has a monthly payout ratio of $0.13 per share, translating to a forward yield of 6%, which is quite attractive. These payouts have risen from $0.07 per share in 2017, enhancing the yield at cost in the last seven years.

The ETF has an exposure of 41.5% to the financial services sector, followed by the energy sector at 24% and utilities at 17%.

A $25,000 investment in XDIV ETF will help you earn $1,500 in annual dividend income. This payout will double in the next 10 years if dividends are raised by 7% annually.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

The 5 Best Low-Risk Investments for Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're wanting to keep things low risk in this volatile market, these are the top five places where investors…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Benefits Every Canadian Will Want to Maximize in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian taxpayers can lighten their tax burdens in 2024 through three CRA benefits and the prompt filing of tax returns.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Dividend Stock That Can Handle Any Kind of Market (Even Corrections)

| Adam Othman

While most dividend aristocrats can maintain their payouts during weak markets, very few can maintain a healthy valuation or bounce…

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Dividend Stocks

Income Alert: These Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three established dividend-payers from different sectors are compelling investment opportunities for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Index Funds or Stocks: Which is the Better Investment?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Index funds can provide a great long-term option with a diverse range of investments, but stocks can create higher growth.…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $50

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 37% to Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

This dividend stock is down 37% even after it grew dividends by 7%. You can lock in a 6.95% yield…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Invest $500 Each Month to Create a Passive Income of $266 in 2024

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Regular monthly investments of $500 in the iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDIV), starting right now in…

Read more »