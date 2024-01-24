Home » Investing » Don’t Look Now, But These 3 TSX Stocks Look Poised for a Nice Rally

Don’t Look Now, But These 3 TSX Stocks Look Poised for a Nice Rally

Here are three top TSX stocks long-term investors may want to consider in this current macro environment right now for big gains.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

As the first month of 2024 comes to an end, investors are looking for stocks to invest their surplus cash and earn decent returns. According to analysts, there are a few stocks that may not see an immediate rally. However, these stocks do hold strong potential for decent returns in the future. 

Here are my three top picks for TSX stocks that could be poised for a nice rally in 2024 and beyond. Each of these companies provides considerable value as a dividend stock but also has unique value and growth catalysts worth considering.

Killam Apartment REIT

Headquartered in Nova Scotia, Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is among Canada’s largest residential real estate investment trusts, or REITs. 

This company primarily has three priorities to fulfill. These are portfolio diversification geographically through acquisition measures, increasing earnings from its existing earnings, and introducing high-quality properties in the core market. 

The company’s total shareholders return, a key metric in this sector, has certainly been impressive. Over the past five years, Killam has delivered 54% to investors, suggesting this REIT is doing what it was created to do: return cash flow to passive real estate investors.

Now, the stock has traded roughly flat over the past year and five-year periods. This suggests that Killam’s stock price may be detached from its fundamentals. And at a price-to-earnings ratio of only 8.6 times, there’s an obvious case that can be made that investors are growing too bearish on this name. As the saying goes, it’s best to buy when there’s blood in the streets. In the REIT sector, this appears to be the case, and Killam remains one of my top picks in this peer group. 

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB), along with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. This firm operates five departments, including gas transmission and midstream, gas distribution and storage, energy services, renewable power generation, and liquid pipelines. 

Enbridge has been a favourite stock among investors looking for dividend income for a very long time. Indeed, with a current dividend yield of 7.6%, investors are handsomely rewarded for owning shares, given the company doesn’t cut its distribution moving forward.

Finding stocks that provide yield in excess of the long bond is a difficult task. However, Enbridge’s status as a long-term dividend stock is unparalleled. The company has been paying regular dividends for decades, increasing its distributions by around 10%, on average, every year.

Now, that rate of dividend growth is likely to slow, as the company focuses on paying down debt and stabilizing its balance sheet. Thus, the market appears to be pricing this into Enbridge’s valuation. However, at these current multiples, Enbridge certainly looks like a great way for long-term investors to play the on-shoring trends when it comes to domestic energy production and transportation within North America.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is an integrated energy company that operates in Canada and other parts of the world. The company is involved in the production of synthetic crude, crude oil, and natural gas, petroleum refining, and oil exploration.

The company’s financial results over the past three years have been robust. Accordingly, this energy producer’s stock price has followed suit, buoyed by strong commodity prices following the pandemic.

Now, central banks are aggressively aiming to bring inflation down. A big component of inflation is energy costs, as these bleed into the prices of most goods in the economy. Accordingly, the market appears to be discounting Suncor’s current cash flow metrics, with this stock trading at what I can only call very attractive levels.

Suncor’s earnings per share grew at a double-digit clip once again this past quarter, and while we have seen some strength with Suncor’s stock price, the capital appreciation investors have seen really doesn’t match the underlying fundamentals. So, for those bullish on a potential bull market in the energy sector continuing for the coming years, Suncor remains a top pick to consider right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this undervalued dividend stock, offering a yield of roughly 6%, is one of the best investments to buy…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: What’s the Maximum CPP Benefit in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to create a passive-income stream and supplement their CPP can invest in quality dividend stocks right now.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy With $3,000

| Sneha Nahata

These growth stocks have the potential to outperform the broader equity markets by a wide margin.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

Can BlackBerry Stock Finally Recover in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

BlackBerry stock is a beaten-down TSX tech stock trading at a steep discount to consensus price target estimates in 2024.

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Cannabis Stocks

Where Will Cannabis Stocks Be in 10 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks could see a huge shift upwards should marijuana be rescheduled in the U.S., but you can still buy…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

3 Growth Stocks Worth Buying Now if You Think Interest Rates Will Drop

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three of the top Canadian growth stocks investors betting on declining interest rates may want to consider for…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Up by 12%: Is it Too Late to Buy Enbridge Stock?

| Adam Othman

Discounts, especially when they have the potential to beef up your yield, are worth chasing. But the absence of that…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy TD Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Kay Ng

There's no reason not to buy some TD stock today for its cheap valuation and big dividend! Expect to hold…

Read more »