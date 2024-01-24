Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 24

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 24

Besides the U.S. manufacturing and services data, the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy event will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Higher prices for commodities supported the Canadian equities market on Tuesday, as investors speculated about what the Bank of Canada would do with interest rates in the near future. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 110 points, or 0.5%, to 21,035 — settling above the key psychological level of 21,000 for the first time in a week.

Despite minor weakness in utility stocks, all other key TSX sectors rose sharply, including metal mining, consumer, and technology.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) jumped by over 15% to $3.58 per share, making it the top-performing TSX Composite component for the day. This rally in IMG stock came a day after the Toronto-based gold miner announced its 2023 production results and progress at the Côté Gold project.

Last year, IAMGOLD achieved 465,000 ounces of attributable gold production with the strong performance of its Essakane and Westwood mines, aligning with the upper end of its annual guidance. The company also told investors that its Côté Gold project is progressing well, with the primary crushing circuit commissioning ongoing and initial production expected in March 2024. On a year-to-date basis, IMG stock is now up 7.2%.

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock rallied by 6.8% to $32.98 per share after announcing its partnership with Adobe to integrate its payment technology into Adobe Commerce, part of Adobe Experience Cloud. The Nuvei-Adobe partnership will allow B2B and B2C businesses using Adobe Commerce to access Nuvei’s comprehensive payment suite, including various payment methods and global connectivity.

Hudbay Minerals and Ballard Power Systems were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they inched up by at least 6.5% each.

In contrast, BRP, Celestica, Mattr, and Algoma Steel dived by more than 3% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Royal Bank of Canada, Enbridge, TC Energy, Cenovus Energy, and IAMGOLD were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices were largely mixed early Wednesday morning, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy TSX index today.

Besides the important manufacturing and services data from the United States, the Canadian central bank’s interest rate decision, monetary policy report, and press conference will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

On the corporate events side, the precious metal mining firm NovaGold Resources will announce its latest quarterly results on January 24.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool recommends Adobe, Brp, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

